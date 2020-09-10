Riley County had its first round of free coronavirus testing events, and the one in Ogden Thursday morning had fewer people than expected.
Julie Gibbs, county health department director, told commissioners during their Thursday meeting that workers tested 38 people at the Ogden event.
“We were expecting a rush, but we didn’t have that many,” she said.
She said more than 300 people were tested in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, and 75 people were tested Wednesday evening in Leonardville. Test results are expected back in two days, Gibbs said. She said officials will only notify people who tested positive, not those who test negative.
As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Riley County since the pandemic began in March is 1,310. Of those, 600 are active, 704 are recovered and six people have died after testing positive for the virus.
The percentage of positive coronavirus tests out of the total tests taken for the past two weeks is 32.3%, officials said. Two weeks prior, the percent positive rate was 34.27%, officials said Tuesday.
There are 15 active outbreaks in Riley County, as of Tuesday:
K-State fraternities
Delta Sigma Phi, 20
Phi Delta Theta, 21
Sigma Alpha Epsilon, 5
Theta Xi, 10
K-State sororities
Alpha Delta Pi, 12
Alpha Xi Delta, 7
Chi Omega, 6
Gamma Phi Beta, 5
Kappa Delta, 7
Kappa Kappa Gamma, 9
Pi Beta Phi, 5
Sigma Kappa, 6
Other
Homestead Assisted Living, 9
K-State football team, 12
USD 384 school board/administration, 7
Officials will have updated information on outbreaks Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 47,410 cases, 2,470 hospitalizations and 495 deaths statewide Wednesday. That is up 496 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 10 deaths since Monday.
KDHE released outbreak locations across the state this week. There are 542 clusters statewide, as of Wednesday, according to KDHE.
Geary County had six new cases Wednesday. The total since the pandemic began was 351.
Pottawatomie County confirmed one new case since Monday. Its total was 178.
There have been 394,004 negative tests so far in Kansas, KDHE reported Wednesday. There are 7,584 negative tests from Riley County, as of Wednesday.
Riley County and KDHE release new data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
County to host drive-through flu vaccine event
The Riley County Health Department will host its annual Octfluberfest event in a different way this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. People who want a flu vaccine will drive up and receive the vaccine while in the car, similar to the coronavirus testing.
“We still wanted to make this available for everyone,” said Julie Gibbs, health department director.
Octfluberfest is planned for Oct. 22 and 29 at Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park.
“We’re still going with it, changed the dates a little bit,” Gibbs said.
She said flu vaccines should arrive next week.
“We’re getting ready for flu season again, and our vaccines should be coming in very soon,” Gibbs said. “We’re organizing those.”
People who go to Octfluberfest will receive a giveaway, such as food, and it will be placed in the truck of the vehicle, Gibbs said.
“We’ll do this a lot like we do with the (COVID-19) testing right now,” Gibbs said.