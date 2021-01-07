People can get tested for the coronavirus for free Jan. 11 at the United Methodist Church in Randolph.
The Riley County Health Department will administer nasal swabs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 105 W. Garrison in Randolph.
Since Dec. 18, healthcare provider Wellhealth has given 2,234 tests in the county, RCHD Director Julie Gibbs said Wednesday. Of those, 173 people have tested positive. Gibbs said Wellhealth is still administering free testing Monday through Saturday at CiCo Park.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working to iron out issues related to the distribution of test results from Wellhealth to patients. Gibbs said people can call 1-877-837-8461 for questions or test results.
Additionally, RCHD has updated its household contact guidance, based on direction from KDHE. When one member of a house tests positive for the virus, all members of the house are considered household contacts, unless the positive person can move out. Household contacts should stay quarantined for 10 days after the positive person is considered recovered.
On Wednesday, Riley County confirmed 140 new positive cases since Monday. The total since the pandemic began in March is 5,173.
Of those, 381 are active, 4,770 have recovered and 22 have died. An additional 42 people recovered from the virus since Monday.
KDHE reported 5,501 new cases, 158 hospitalizations and 130 deaths since Monday across the state.
KDHE said Kansas had a total of 236,818 cases, 7,113 hospitalizations and 3,027 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Geary County recorded 74 new cases for a total of 1,946 Wednesday. Pottawatomie County’s total increased by 46 for 1,224 total cases.