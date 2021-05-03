The Riley County Health Department has released more information about the previously unreported seven deaths the county learned about last week.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) informed the health department about the deaths last Wednesday. The local department originally said officials reported deaths from December 2020 to February 2021, but one death occurred in late November 2020, county spokeswoman Alice Massimi clarified to The Mercury on Monday.
An 80-year-old man who died Nov 25, 2020, tested positive for the virus on Nov. 13. A 97-year-old woman died Dec. 21, 2020; she tested positive initially on Oct. 30, 2020. A 78-year-old man died Dec. 15, 2020, after testing positive Nov. 3, 2020.
A 92-year-old woman died Jan. 27 after receiving a positive COVID-19 test on Jan. 16.
A 77-year-old female died Feb. 1 after testing positive for coronavirus on Jan. 12. Another woman, 100, died Feb. 1 and receiving a positive test Jan. 11.
An 89-year-old woman died Feb. 6 after testing positive on Nov. 4, 2020.
The county has recorded a total of 43 coronavirus-related deaths.
Last week, Massimi gave two potential reasons for the delayed reporting: entities did not report the deaths to the health department or KDHE recently confirmed deaths related to coronavirus after research.
KDHE case data
Kansas added 515 new cases, 31 hospitalizations and three deaths since Friday, according to KDHE.
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 309,645 cases, 10,279 hospitalizations and 4,985 deaths.
Geary County recorded nine new cases for a total of 3,375 on Monday.
Pottawatomie County added three cases for a total of 1,889 on Monday.
The Riley County Health Department’s weekly update is planned for Wednesday.