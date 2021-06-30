The Riley County Health Department’s clinical supervisor says there’s a “very high” likelihood of a coronavirus variant becoming a significant ongoing problem.
“This particular (Delta) variant has become prevalent in other areas of the world, so we in the United States are at risk for this to become the predominant variant,” Aryn Price told The Mercury. “The concern is how does each of the vaccines protect against the particular variant? And not only that, but others that arise as the virus mutates.”
Since June 23, Riley County recorded nine new variant cases as of Wednesday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Eight were the B.1.617.2 variant, the Delta variant (first detected in India) and one was the B.1.1.7 or Alpha variant (first detected in the United Kingdom). The county recorded its first variant case on May 7.
Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, said Wednesday the new variant is spreading quickly.
“Continue to wash your hands, wear your mask in crowded settings — especially if you are not vaccinated — and practice social distancing when you can,” Gibbs said.
The county has recorded a total of 31 cases of variants of concern since February 2021, the health department said Wednesday. Nineteen of the recorded cases were the Delta variant, 11 were the Alpha variant and one was the Epsilon variant, a variant of concern first detected in California.
The World Health Organization recently said vaccinated people should wear masks indoors because of the Delta variant.
“I usually always go with KDHE or (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance,” Gibbs told The Mercury on Wednesday. “Therefore, unvaccinated individuals should still wear a mask inside and outdoors when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance. But vaccinated individuals can go unmasked indoors and outdoors, unless it’s a situation where it’s just too crowded inside. Then I would say use your best judgment. At some point, the individual has to make the responsible choice.”
In addition, the health department Wednesday identified seven new “breakthrough” coronavirus cases in the county since its last update on June 23. It is unknown if these are linked to variant cases because officials said these seven people refused sequencing or it wasn’t requested during testing.
A breakthrough case means a person tested positive for the virus after getting vaccinated. This requires confirmation from KDHE. The county has recorded a total of 13 breakthrough cases so far.
Health officials have said they expected some breakthrough cases. Although no vaccine is 100% effective, Gibbs said last week the vaccine is the “most important tool” in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Riley County confirmed 24 new coronavirus cases since June 23, said Alice Massimi, county spokeswoman. That is down from the last update, when the county recorded 39 new cases. Massimi said the reason for the decrease is because people are recovering from outbreaks related to sports teams earlier this month. She also said this is part of the normal ebb and flow of the pandemic. Riley County releases COVID-19 data once a week.
The county’s total Wednesday was 6,706 cases, Massimi said. Of those, 43 were active Wednesday, and 6,620 had recovered since March 2020. An additional 28 people had recovered since June 23. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 43 people in the county have died after testing positive.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan had four patients in its care, as of Wednesday. The hospital said two patients were in the intensive care unit Wednesday.
The county’s rate of positive tests went down 2.3 percentage points from the previous week. From June 13-19, the county reported a rate of 7.5%. From June 20-26 the rate was 5.2%. The two-week average was 6.24%.
In total, KDHE said 31,420 people or 42.3% of Riley County residents have received at least one dose. KDHE said 28,803 people or 38.8% of Riley County residents are fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2019 was 74,232.
Geary County and Pottawatomie counties each recorded one new variant cases since Monday, according to KDHE. Geary County’s variant case total was 35 on Wednesday. Pottawatomie County reported a total 11 variant cases, as of Wednesday.
Since Monday, Geary County confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 3,650 cases Wednesday, KDHE said. Pottawatomie County added two new cases since Monday for 2,005 total Wednesday, according to KDHE.
Since Monday, Kansas recorded 455 new cases, 41 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to KDHE. The state recorded a total of 318,106 cases, 11,105 hospitalizations and 5,156 deaths since the pandemic began, KDHE said Wednesday.
KDHE did not record any area outbreaks Wednesday.