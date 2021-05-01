The Riley County Health Department says the county has not had any confirmed cases of coronavirus variants during the pandemic.
On the other hand, Pottawatomie County has recorded four cases, and Geary County has confirmed one case of the United Kingdom variant so far, according to the coronavirus report issued Friday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said Friday the county saw one case of a new “strain” of the virus from California in November 2020, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it’s not as much of a concern as other variants, such as the U.K. and Brazil ones. The person associated with the California strain has since recovered, Massimi said.
Massimi said KDHE incorrectly listed two cases of variants in Riley County on Wednesday, but the state department fixed that error Friday to reflect the single California strain case.
On the vaccination front, Riley County has resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to homebound people and remote clinics following federal and state guidance, said Julie Gibbs director of the health department. In April, the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended entities pause administration of the J&J vaccine following six cases of rare and severe types of blood clots across the nation.
Gibbs said the health department has not requested any additional vaccines from the state for the past two weeks.
She said people are still signing up for a coronavirus vaccine, but it’s at a slower pace. RCHD receives about 30-50 vaccine requests per day, Gibbs said.
“Our demand is definitely less, but we are still hopeful to increase awareness and get more people vaccinated,” she said. “We encourage anyone who is still hesitant to talk to their healthcare provider.”
In total, the health department has wasted four coronavirus vaccine doses so far.
“We try very hard to make calls and have a wait list handy for those extra doses,” she said. “But when you can get so many out of a vial and have only so long to use them, it makes it challenging.”
The health department’s Moderna vaccines expire in October and the Johnson & Johnson ones expire in June, Massimi said.
In April, RCHD introduced a standby list to receive a vaccine when extra doses become available following clinics.
People can sign-up by emailing covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov with their name and phone number to get on it.