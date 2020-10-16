The Riley County Health Department has a new employee in Renee Lucas as the emergency preparedness coordinator.
Lucas replaced Andrew Adams, who took another job in Georgia last month.
Helping those around her is what drew Lucas to emergency and disaster management. She earned a bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster management from Western Carolina University.
“I’ve always had like that passion for serving the community and serving others,” she said.
Lucas lives in Wamego with her three daughters: Chelsea, 15, Taylor, 9, and Kylie, 5. Originally from Texas, she has lived in many states across the country as well as Germany; she went to high school in Lakin, Kansas. Other states she has resided in are Colorado, Washington and North Carolina, among other places. (Lucas moved a lot because her ex-husband was in the Army.)
“I have kind of lived all around the country,” she said.
Lucas’ main focus in her new job has been on the coronavirus pandemic. She puts together all the COVID-19 data and results, records and monitors it. She said she has learned all the ins and outs of the coronavirus.
“I feel like I’ve kind of hit the ground running, ready or not,” she said. “It’s definitely been fun. It’s definitely been a huge learning experience.”
RCHD Director Julie Gibbs said Lucas has been a wonderful addition to the health department staff. Lucas began her new job in September.
“She dove in head-first and gathered all of the information that she needed to do her job correctly,” Gibbs told The Mercury. “She has worked hard these last few weeks to not only learn her job, but to go above and beyond to do it effectively.”
Lucas has a background in emergency management and preparedness as she has served as a police officer, dispatcher and volunteer firefighter. Prior to this, she was a 911 dispatcher for Wabaunsee County.
“Her qualifications along with her experience are what led us to choose her for the job,” Gibbs said.
Lucas said she wouldn’t be able to do her job without the help of her coworkers, who she said have been diligently working during the coronavirus outbreak.
“These guys and ladies that I’m working with have been doing this for months and spending hours and hours, countless hours, trying to ... make decisions that are best for the community,” Lucas said. “... They are just working so hard.”