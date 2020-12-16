The Riley County Health Department this week stopped reporting coronavirus outbreak information altogether.
That change comes after the health department earlier this month decided to report outbreaks by category, rather than listing individual entities.
Health officials said they will share outbreak information with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), so information requests for outbreaks will go there, Riley County officials said this week.
The health department said earlier this month it decided to list outbreaks by category instead of location to encourage people to be more willing to report more information to contact tracers. The last report that included specific outbreaks was Dec. 4.