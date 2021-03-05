The Riley County Health Department will not report local coronavirus data on Fridays anymore as staff shifts concentration to vaccinating people, officials said.
RCHD will release data Mondays and Wednesdays now, said Alice Massimi, Riley County spokeswoman.
On Wednesday, Riley County recorded 27 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday.
Next week, RCHD will work on completing Phase 2, which is mandated by the state, officials said; this phase includes high-contact critical workers.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 752 new cases, 32 hospitalizations and zero deaths from Wednesday to Friday. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Friday was 295,861 cases, 9,387 hospitalizations and 4,812 deaths.
On Friday, Geary County recorded 20 cases since Wednesday, according to KDHE; Geary County had a total of 3,063 cases Friday.
Pottawatomie County reported an increase of 11 cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,769 on Friday, according to KDHE.