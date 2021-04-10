The Riley County Health Department is encouraging adults to sign up to get the coronavirus vaccine because fewer people in the county are seeking it.
“We’re getting the supply in, but we’re just not getting people wanting to get vaccinated,” said Alice Massimi, county spokeswoman.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Lafene Health Center at K-State and the health department are seeing less people sign up for vaccine clinics, Massimi said. Massimi added the health department gave the hospital 400 shots for a Saturday clinic, but only about 100 people signed up.
“From what we’re hearing also anecdotally, Lafene is having the same issue,” Massimi said.
Massimi provided an update during Thursday’s virtual Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting. The group meets monthly to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the community’s response to it.
As of Friday afternoon, the health department has given 7,361 people one vaccine dose and fully vaccinated an additional 12,319. According to the health department, health officials have administered a total of 35,352 doses to Riley County residents, as of Friday. The total includes vaccines administered by the health department, Lafene and area pharmacies.
Massimi said this is a nationwide trend as some people who are now eligible aren’t sure about getting the vaccine.
The health department is kickstarting a vaccination campaign and wants to “convince those who are on the fence that it’s for the betterment of everybody in the community to get vaccinated,” Massimi said. Lafene and the health department also want to combat myths floating online about the vaccines, Massimi said.
RCHD administers the Moderna vaccine to those aged 18 and older. The health department also received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but the department is using its supply for those who are homebound. Other local entities offer the Pfizer vaccine, meant for people aged 16 and older, along with the other vaccines.