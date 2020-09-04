Riley County Health Department emergency preparedness coordinator Andrew Adams is leaving his job at the health department for a new one in Atlanta.
Adams will be a senior preparedness analyst for the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists in Atlanta.
“Maybe not the best timing,” Adams said. “But the opportunity presented itself, and I couldn’t say no. (My time here has) been great.”
Officials announced Adams’ departure Wednesday during the Riley County weekly coronavirus press conference. They said that was his last press conference with the department.
“We are happy for him taking this next step,” said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer.
Adams has served in his position at the health department for about five years, he said. He said he is proud of the work done by health officials during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the pandemic, Adams has been responsible for sorting through the virus data and helping with contact tracing.
“I’m really confident that moving forward, we’ll be able to tackle anything that comes our way,” he said. “Really able to get through (COVID-19), get past it and see what lies ahead for Manhattan and for Riley County. With the health department continuing to do what we’ve been doing since before I got here, we’ll continue to do it once I’m long gone and that’s to protect the health of Riley County and promote those healthy behaviors and keep everybody happy and healthy.”
Uccello said she is sad to see Adams go, but said she is very grateful for him and his dedication.
“I called you the hardest working man in epidemiology a few times,” Uccello said. “And that’s not really an exaggeration. So we will miss you.”
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs agreed with Uccello.
“He works around the clock,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said she has appreciated all the work Andrew has done during his time at the health department.
“He’s really helped pave the way and helped us to be prepared for this,” she said.
The department is working on the process to replace Adams.