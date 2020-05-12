A Manhattan man in his 30s has died from coronavirus-related causes, the Riley County Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
This is the first coronavirus-related death in the Manhattan area.
The man tested positive for COVID-19 in late April after seeking medical care because of an underlying health issue, according to a news release.
Health officials are not releasing the identity of the person or his underlying health problem out of respect for the patient’s family, said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer.
The man likely got the virus through community spread, officials said, because he did not have any known contact with any positive patients or any known travel outside of Riley County.
The person was at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan until he was transferred to an unnamed Wichita hospital last week.
Riley County currently has 11 active coronavirus cases, 46 recovered cases and one death out of 58 total cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 7,116 cases, 158 deaths and 660 hospitalizations as of Monday afternoon.
State officials announced it would only update its numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
According to John Hopkins University, there were 1.35 million COVID-19 cases and 81,571 deaths in the United States as of Tuesday afternoon.