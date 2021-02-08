The Riley County Health Department is looking to move coronavirus testing inside this week because of winter weather in the forecast.
Healthcare provider WellHealth is canceling all outdoor testing events this week, so the health department wants to move testing inside to the county’s alternate care site.
“If everything works out and if WellHealth wants to do that, it’s totally up to them,” said Julie Gibbs, health department director.
The heath department met with WellHealth Monday morning to discuss the proposal, Gibbs said Monday in her coronavirus update to the Riley County Commission.
“More than adequate probably to do testing there inside if that’s what we need to do,” said chairman John Ford.
The alternate care site is at 419 Holiday Drive just off Tuttle Creek Boulevard. It has 10 rooms, officials said; the building was once a Regency Inn.
In December, Riley County commissioners approved entering a $21,000, six-month lease with New Hope Church for the creation of the site to provide a location for coronavirus-related services.
Officials said no patients are currently at the facility, but it is available for use once needed.
Additionally, the county will pay for utilities and maintenance of common areas.