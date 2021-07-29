In an effort to encourage residents to get vaccinated, the Riley County Health Department and other entities are hosting vaccine events with incentives in August and September.
Mall clinic
The health department and Manhattan Town Center are hosting a vaccine clinic for those 12 years and older from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 in the mall across from Foot Locker. The first 50 people will receive a $15 mall gift card. In addition, those first 50 will get 45 points for an elementary of one’s choice for the Grand for Grade school points program.
Nurses will administer the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome. People can schedule appointments by calling the department at 785-565-6560.
Flint Hills
Community Health Center clinic
The Flint Hills Community Health Center is holding a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at the center, 401 Houston St. C. Staffers will administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is permitted for those 18 years and older. People attending the clinic will receive a Chick-Fil-A gift card, officials said.
Aggieville clinic
In late September, the health department plans to hold a clinic in the Aggieville District with incentives, said county spokeswoman Alice Massimi. She said the health department is working through details before announcing the clinic date.