Josh Gering said he barely felt a thing after he received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine Tuesday afternoon.
“Didn’t hurt hardly at all,” said Gering, assistant director of Riley County Emergency Medical Services.
Cheers erupted from Riley County Health Department staff, EMS workers and volunteers following the first vaccination by the department in the east parking lot by Bill Snyder Family Stadium on a rather windy and mild December day.
“We’re all very excited about this historic day,” said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer.
Right before he received the vaccine, Gering said it was a bittersweet feeling for him.
“I’ve watched this community struggle and this country struggle with this pandemic for nine months now,” he said. “So while I’m relieved as a healthcare worker to be getting access to the vaccine, I look forward to the moment when this community has widespread equitable access.”
On Wednesday morning, Gering reported to David Adams, EMS director for the county, that he was feeling fine and had no issues following the vaccination.
Aryn Price, registered nurse and clinical supervisor for RCHD, administered the vaccination. She said Gering was selected as the first person to receive the vaccine from the health department because of his role with EMS.
“He is a leader and he is setting an example for his fellow EMS personnel,” she said.
The health department administered 150 doses Tuesday to EMS, frontline health department staff, primary care and urgent care providers. Last week, Ascension Via Christi Hospital received the Pfizer vaccine and began giving doses to its workers.
The health department received 200 Moderna doses Monday, said Julie Gibbs, department director. The health department will give the other 50 in the coming days, Price said.
Price said the health department didn’t want to administer all the vaccines on one day because of the potential of adverse side effects. Common side effects from the Moderna vaccine include redness and soreness at the injection site, fever and headache, Price said. Nurses and EMS staff were on site to monitor all those vaccinated. She also said the health department didn’t want to take out all the staff on one day.
None of the 150 people vaccinated Tuesday experienced any adverse side effects, Uccello said Wednesday. Those vaccinated will need to get the second shot in four weeks, Price said.
Gibbs said the health department expects to receive more vaccines in the next week or two.
“We’re excited to get this going,” Gibbs said.