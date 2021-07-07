An unvaccinated 56-year-old Riley County man died last Wednesday, the Riley County Health Department reported Wednesday afternoon.
The man tested positive for coronavirus June 6, said county spokeswoman Alice Massimi. She said he died at a “select-speciality hospital” in Wichita. The patient went to four different hospitals, but the health department is “not sure why” the patient went to four facilities, Massimi told The Mercury on Wednesday afternoon.
The county has recorded 44 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Riley County confirmed four new delta variant cases since June 30. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that the delta variant, first identified in India, is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States.
The county has reported a total of 35 cases of variants of concern since December 2020, the health department said Wednesday. Twenty-three reported include the delta variant, 11 recorded were the alpha variant (United Kingdom) and one was the epsilon variant, a variant of concern first detected in California.
Riley County confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases since June 30, Massimi said. That is down from the last update, when the county recorded 24 new cases. The county’s total Wednesday was 6,726 cases, Massimi said. Of those, 44 were active, and 6,638 had recovered from COVID-19 since March 2020. An additional 20 people had recovered since June 30.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan had two patients in its care, as of Wednesday. The hospital said one patient was in the intensive care unit Wednesday.
The county’s rate of positive tests increased by 1.9 percentage points from the previous week. From June 20-26, the county reported a rate of 5.2%. From June 27-July 3, the rate was 7.1%. The two-week average was 6%.
In total, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said 31,557 people or 42.5% of Riley County residents have received at least one dose. KDHE said 29,134 people or 39.2% of Riley County residents are fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2019 was 74,232.
In addition, the health department Wednesday said there were no reported breakthrough cases since the last update June 30. A breakthrough case means a person tested positive for the virus after getting vaccinated. This requires confirmation from KDHE. The county has recorded a total of 13 breakthrough cases.
Kansas recorded 1,071 new cases, 51 hospitalizations and seven deaths since Friday, according to KDHE. The state recorded a total of 319,586 cases, 11,186 hospitalizations and 5,166 deaths since the pandemic began, KDHE said Wednesday.
Geary County recorded 15 new variant cases since Friday, according to KDHE. Geary County’s variant case total was 50 on Wednesday. Pottawatomie County recorded one new variant case since last week. Pottawatomie County reported 12 total variant cases, as of Wednesday.
Since Friday, Geary County confirmed 38 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 3,705 cases Wednesday, KDHE said. Pottawatomie County added 11 new cases since Friday for 2,015 total Wednesday, according to KDHE.