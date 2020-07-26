Riley County seems to be exiting a second wave of coronavirus infections following a spike in late June and early July.
The county recorded one new case on Friday, the smallest increase since June 11. In the week before, the county had recorded 28 new cases, down from 41 the week before and 56 the week before that.
The county posted its highest number of cases in one reporting period on June 29, when officials announced 38 new infections from the preceding weekend.
Riley County recorded its first case on March 20, which was the start of the first wave, but the rate of new infections had fallen by late May, when it record only four new cases between May 11 and May 30. Numbers went from 64 on May 30 to 108 on June 18, an increase of 44 in roughly the same amount of time.
Bars appeared to be largest driver of new infections in the second wave. The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment identified Aggieville as an outbreak, specifically naming Rock-a-Belly Deli and 7even 8ight 5ive as outbreak sites. Fort Riley barred soldiers from going to Aggieville on June 29.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs ordered bars to close on March 21.
Bars were allowed to reopen on May 27, and cases started to spike again in mid-June, roughly two weeks later. Coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days. Numbers went from 64 on May 30 to 108 on June 18.
Gibbs extended restrictions on bars and restaurants in an order that took effect Monday. Under current rules, there are no limits on capacity, but the businesses must screen employees and close at midnight.
As of Friday, Riley County has 419 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 113 are considered active, 302 recovered and the county identified four people as having died from the disease.
On Friday, the state of Kansas reported 25,109 cases and 326 deaths.