Under the advisement of the Riley County Health Department, the Randolph Independence Day celebration has been cancelled.
Organizers said Tuesday that all events, which had been scheduled July 3 and 4, have been cancelled, but they will still have a fireworks stand open for sale and a raffle drawing. Further raffle giveaway details will be released later.
“The County Health Department has suggested that we cancel and we will follow their guidance in order to keep everyone safe, as we have said we would this whole time,” organizers said. “We are very sorry to change plans so close to the date, but we all knew this was a possibility.”
Organizers said they would meet to discuss the possibility of rescheduling the event. The city of Wamego recently rescheduled its Independence Day fireworks show and activities to Labor Day weekend.
Some events had already been cancelled, including ones where large crowds would gather and social distancing would be difficult to maintain.