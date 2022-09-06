Chris Siegle of the Box Turtles sports purple hair while the band performs on stage at Purple Power Play Friday evening. Above, Olivia Marcellais, 6, cheers from atop her dad Joe’s shoulders as K-State cheerleaders perform on stage. The annual event kicks off the K-State football season before the first home game.
K-State fans filled Blue Earth Plaza for Purple Power Play Friday evening to kick off the 2022 football season. The annual event brings together the K-State and broader Manhattan communities to cheer on the Wildcats. Seanna Kalivoda, a member of the Purple Power Play board, said she hoped people left excited to be K-State fans.
“I hope they feel a sense of community and they really feel that purple pride,” Kalivoda said.
The event was at Blue Earth Plaza for the second time and featured booths from local businesses and community organizations, along with performances by local dance studios and live music. The night culminated in a pep rally with coaches and players from the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams and music from the K-State marching band.
Kalivoda, a K-State graduate, said she likes hearing from coaches about that year’s teams, but hearing the marching band is her favorite part of the night.
“Hearing the first notes of them marching in, I’m immediately back in college and getting ready for football season,” she said.
Manhattanite Justin Walsh said he was excited for what he expects to be a good season for the Wildcats and was looking forward to Saturday’s game to get a sense of what is to come.
“I’m looking forward to seeing where we stand,” Walsh said the day before K-State’s 34-0 victory over South Dakota. “I’m excited for a good year.”
Walsh attended with his wife and their three children and he said it was a fun opportunity to get the “future Wildcats” started early.
“It’s good to put them in purple,” he said.
Walsh said events like Purple Power Play, when Manhattan can reach out to the university, are important to maintaining a close relationship between the two communities.
“They work so closely together it’s important that you have a good relationship between the university and the city,” Walsh said. “Anything to build the town up, build the team up, is great for everyone.”
Kalivoda said K-State is an important part of the Manhattan community, and Purple Power Play is proof of that. She said all the entities coming together to support K-State teams is a great way to prepare for the new season.
“All those things create an atmosphere to get everybody pumped up and start cheering,” Kalivoda said.