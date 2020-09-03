After having its shelter contract with the Wamego city government terminated, the Purple Power Animal Welfare Society hopes to open a new shelter in the area in 2021.
Board members of Purple Paws, a foster-based rescue network, this summer developed plans to open a privately owned, “no-kill” sanctuary to rescue animals from shelters across the U.S.
“We are still in the early phases, and our current goal is to find a location that will meet our needs,” Director Susan Clasen said. “We are searching for three to five acres in Manhattan, Junction City, Wamego or Ogden.”
After a property has been bought, board members will look at building structures or converting existing buildings. Clasen said its volunteers will organize fundraisers and apply for grants to fund the project.
The new shelter, which will house animals when foster families are not available, will not replace the city-funded T. Russell Reitz Animal shelter that cares for stray animals in Manhattan and the surrounding area.
“We are thrilled about opening our own shelter,” Clasen said. “This whole idea grew out of a negative experience we had, but we’ve taken that experience and turned it around into a great opportunity. We are anxious to get it running so that even more deserving animals can get second chances.”
Purple Paws formerly held a contract with the Wamego city government to manage the city’s animal shelter. City leaders ended the contact in late May because of overall budget cuts.
“Budgets are tight right now, and priorities have to be set,” Clasen said. “It’s sad that the city’s priorities were not the same as ours, but we are moving forward and turning this in a positive direction.”