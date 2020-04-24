Local businesses have teamed up to create “Manhattan At Home Together,” a donation campaign to support fellow businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
For $25, people can purchase a yard sign stating their support of local businesses from Able Printing. Organizers said this purchase can help spread awareness throughout neighborhoods that businesses are part of the foundation of communities.
The proceeds will go into a Greater Manhattan Community Foundation fund that will be distributed to provide relief for local businesses.
“We need to support them with our patronage whether it be at their place of business or using their online services,” organizers said.
To purchase a sign, call Able Printing at 785-320-2626 or visit ableprintingcompany.com. The signs can be picked up at the shop at 410 Houston St. or delivered.
Able Printing, KS StateBank and Eagle Radio are behind the project.