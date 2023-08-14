Public works provides county construction update, CiCo park start date Chase Hagemann chagemann@themercury.com Chase Hagemann Author email Aug 14, 2023 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County Public Works announced an initiative to “re-pave” a circle drive Aug. 21 at CiCo Park’s playground south of Bishop Stadium.It’s one of many updates public works director John Ellermann gave to county commissioners on Monday, including construction progress at roads, bridges and lagoons.Ellermann said the department continues working with consultants at Kitten Creek Road.Public works is attempting to get a bid for the activities.“We’re kind of trying to push them a little bit harder to get some of these goals,” Ellermann said. “We’re getting close to the final few (bids).”Public works has been in contact with construction in the “last week” for the Mills bridge.“We got bid documents, and we’re trying to set up a bid date,” Ellermann said. “I think we’re getting close.”The assignment at Fancy Creek bridge is underway with negotiations.Ellermann said officials are looking for a bid date so they can start advertising. They’re hoping to do that in “October-November.”He also said his office has received donations to put in a 15-foot easement at the “back-end” of a property.Bids are “coming up” for the project.Ellermann said public works received a bid for replacing a culvert on Flat Rock Road near Randolph.Ebert construction starts the task in mid-October and has 80 working days to complete the instruction.The reconstruction at Union Road concluded his reports.Ellermann said rainy weather pushed back the progress and is looking to start in mid-September.Proposals have been filed for “improvements” to Marlatt Avenue, Denison Avenue and Browning Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Roads And Traffic Job Market Chase Hagemann Author email Follow Chase Hagemann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Boise State coach Andy Avalos discusses first scrimmage of fall camp Talking Preps is back with Biff Poggi Study Finds Your Breath May Be Impacting Your Memory Latest News K-State football to enter 2023 season ranked 16th Police arrest Manhattan man for rape during weekend burglary Public works provides county construction update, CiCo park start date Leonardville PRIDE proudly creates fun environment for rural Kansans at annual Hullabaloo celebration Daughter of MHS grad to compete in U.S. Open Pilot noticed loss of power before crash of Cold War plane at Michigan show Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather' of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'We've got you' | Manhattan community gathers in prayer and support for K-State President Richard LintonCould Country Stampede come back to Manhattan? Organizers are looking for new homeEthan ChapmanManhattan City Commission wants more businesses to keep property tax in checkKansas State University President Richard Linton announces cancer diagnosisFROM THE PUBLISHER | Jon Wefald, the Big 12, and the implosion of the Pac t2Victim testimony leads to extra charge in rape caseK-State tackle Duffie out early part of season with injuryFROM THE PUBLISHER | The dumpy intro to townSpecial teams questions abound heading 2023 season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.