After seeing a proposed city government vision statement, the public is seeking something shorter and “less boring.”
Those working on the CrossroadsMHK strategic plan met with the public last week and during a Monday virtual meeting to gather input about the draft vision statement.
Officials working on the plan came up with the following statement based on the first round of community feedback:
- A thriving, high-quality university community that offers a variety of opportunities to support the wellbeing of its people while capitalizing on its small-town feel.
- Providing a high-quality university community means offering amenities, services, a diverse economy, and a well-maintained and attractive built environment that is welcoming and accessible to all.
- Putting the wellbeing of people first in our community means continuing to support and expand good paying jobs, while providing housing choice and affordability, and connecting people through mobility options so that all people can reach their full potential.
- Building on the small-town feel means continuing to evolve and grow opportunities for people while capitalizing our sense of place that is critical to our identity.
“I wish it had something about embracing diversity,” said one commenter during Monday’s virtual meeting. People remained anonymous as they provided feedback to officials.
PlanningNEXT, a consulting firm from Columbus, Ohio, is helping the city lay out goals and priorities for the city government. Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager, anticipates officials finishing the entire plan by late August or early September.
During the meeting, members of the community provided feedback on the statement. In addition to adding diversity elements, some people said it needed to be shorter.
“It is too long and boring,” a commenter said during Monday’s virtual meeting.
Another person requested officials add something in the statement about Fort Riley.
“Given the financial impact, Fort Riley should be added somehow,” one person said.
Sarah Bongiorno, senior project manager for PlanningNEXT, said she appreciated that feedback as CrossroadsMHK didn’t hear a lot about Fort Riley during the first round of engagement.
“It really wasn’t mentioned very much, but we know it’s important in the region,” she said. “And so we know they have a big economic impact so we are going to have to figure out to how best to sort of balance that as well.”
Bongiorno added officials want to gather more data from African American, Hispanic and Asian populations as well as college students in this second round of public engagement to reflect the thoughts accurately from the overall population in Manhattan.
“We’re working with folks to try to fill in those gaps,” Bongiorno said Monday.
There is a second survey available for people to take online at the CrossroadsMHK website. People can take it until May 31. Survey questions ask how well a respondent likes the draft statement.
