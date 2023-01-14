The co-owner of Public Hall said they decided to close the Aggieville coffee shop to focus on their other stores.
“It really mostly had to do with the fact that it was just an overreach on our part,” Diane Meredith told The Mercury. “On our part, we had too much going on probably before we opened Public Hall and that didn’t change.”
Public Hall opened in 2018 at 1205 Moro St.
“We opened right before COVID and now construction has come, and we just really need to go back and focus on our other stores,” Meredith said.
Public Hall is adjacent to (and internally connected with) Orange Sky Yoga and Unbreakable Strength personal training.
“Orange Sky is not only staying, it’s growing,” Meredith said. “Orange Sky will remain the same.”
Public Hall announced the closing last weekend on social media, saying the owners will be “handing over the keys” to the Public Hall space to another entrepreneur. Meredith said she won’t say who the entrepreneurs are, so they can make their own announcement.
“I think it will be something people really like, and we look forward to getting to still spend time in that space,” Meredith said.
The owner of the building is listed as the Sheryl L. Ballard Trust, according to county records.
Meredith, along with David Sauter, are also owners of Super Cub. Former owner Taylor Carr has filed a lawsuit against them in Riley County District Court, saying that when she tried to withdraw from the partnership in September 2021, Meredith and Sauter wouldn’t provide financial information or give her the money she believed she was owed.
Meredith said the Public Hall closing is not related to the lawsuit.
“It has absolutely nothing to do with that,” Meredith said.
The closing leaves Aggieville with just two full-service coffee shops: Bluestem Bistro and Starbucks — though the post noted customers can still find the Intelligentsia brand coffee Public Hall served at Dusty Bookshelf.