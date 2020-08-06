After his fellow Republican opponent Craig Bowser pulled ahead in the primary election Tuesday, Bryan Pruitt said he is ending his campaign for the Kansas Senate District 22 seat and backing Bowser.
As of Wednesday, Bowser, chief executive officer of SAVE Farm in Manhattan, received 5,138 votes while Pruitt, a former political consultant and conservative commentator, received 3,344.
Bowser will face off against state Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Pruitt said he’d congratulated Bowser on the win, and Bowser likewise praised Pruitt’s work during the campaign.
“While my campaign is ending, my work to elect a Republican to this important state Senate seat continues,” Pruitt said. “Craig will make a great state senator, and I’ll do everything to help him defeat Tom Hawk in November. My issues resonated with thousands of voters across the district, and it has been one of the honors of my life to seek to represent them in Topeka.”
Bowser said his plans aim to drive economic growth and job creation, provide incentives to attract businesses to the area and fight for education funding.
“Our local economy is not on the right track,” Bowser said. “Kansas State University has furloughed over 1,800 staff members, small businesses are shutting down and families are having a hard time making ends meet. … I’m running for state Senate to change that. I believe in supporting policies that encourage families and businesses to locate and remain in Kansas. I’m looking forward to serving the people of this district.”
District 22 includes Riley and Clay counties and a portion of Geary County.