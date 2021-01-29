People in Riley County can now file an application for a protection order online.
Riley County District Court is one of three counties in Kansas participating in a pilot program where rather than having to go to court in-person, the application can be filled out free online from a computer or phone at kspop.org, a court-funded portal. Once the application is completed, an email is sent to the Riley County District Court clerk for processing.
The site walks applicants through the process step-by-step and includes information on additional resources, advocates and FAQs. It also has a “Safely Exit” to quickly leave the site if someone believes their Internet usage might be monitored.
People can obtain restraining orders for abuse between intimate partners or household members by filing a protection from abuse and restraining orders from stalking by filing a protection from stalking case.
According to a recent Kansas Bureau of Investigations report, in 2019, there were 7,994 protection from abuse filings and 5,480 protection from stalking filings.