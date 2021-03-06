Q: How do coronavirus numbers in the Manhattan region compare to the initial projections?
A: Depends on which projection. The very first ones turn out to be substantially too low, in terms of their estimates of cases and deaths here. Later ones look far too high.
Let’s use some figures that we published in late March 2020, when The Mercury ran a story based on interviews with top hospital system administrators here. Those were far too high.
The estimates at that time were like this: 15% of the population was expected to test positive for the virus. Of that figure, 10% were expected to require hospitalization, and, using the most sober predictions available at that time, about 1% of confirmed cases would die.
Using 133,000 as a rough population estimate for the Manhattan region, including Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties, that gets you to nearly 20,000 cases, 2,000 hospitalizations, and 200 deaths.
In fact, the totals are 9,700 cases and 105 deaths, according to midweek data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and somewhere around 300 hospitalizations. The hospitalization numbers are the toughest to pin down. Ascension Via Christi, the biggest regional hospital, has taken care of about 200 coronavirus patients, according to Bob Copple, the hospital president. Pottawatomie County hospitals have cared for about 65, and Geary County has had 27, according to state data.
In other words, the estimates were about twice as much as what actually happened, in terms of case numbers and deaths, and nearly seven times higher in terms of hospitalization. The very first estimates would have pegged the total at about 1,500 cases and 15 deaths for the entire region, which would have been about 15% of what has actually happened.
Let’s focus on the estimates that turned out to be far too high, since those were presumed to be a little more precise, and because those projections were used to formulate public policies.
Why did they turn out to be that far off? Pretty simple: The estimates were based on what was happening elsewhere around the world, particularly in Europe.
“You use the data you have at hand,” Copple said. “There’s so much we didn’t know.”
Population density is much higher in Europe, and — at least as importantly — they were far less prepared there at that time than we were by the time the big surges hit here.
Aside from the vaccine, there are also treatments that help infected patients survive, and there are mitigation measures — including widespread mask usage — that appear to be working, he said. “Our society has responded,” he said.
Skeptics who suspect there was some deliberate overselling of fear based on those initial estimates don’t get a lot of sympathy from Copple. If you think that the pandemic was overhyped, then you’re forgetting about all the people who’ve died, and their families. And, as he said, “how would you like to be the nursing staff who had to hold the hands of the people who were dying?”
One kicker: The rate of death per confirmed case is almost exactly what had been predicted, at 1 percent, for the three-county area. In the larger 8-county region around Manhattan, it’s about 1.5 percent.