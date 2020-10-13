Native American mascots are ultimately damaging to Indigenous people and perpetuate a romanticized and dated view, Stephanie Fryberg, a member of the Tulalip Tribes, said Monday.
Fryberg, a university diversity and social transformation professor of psychology at the University of Michigan, gave a virtual lecture as part of K-State’s observation of Indigenous Peoples Day.
The second Monday in October is traditionally deemed Columbus Day to honor explorer Christopher Columbus, but Native people have used the day to assert their cultural identity.
Today, there are more than 1,200 high schools in the U.S. with Native American team names, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight, an ABC News affiliated website.
In July, amid calls for social change across the country following the death of George Floyd, the Manhattan-Ogden school board narrowly voted to revisit Manhattan High School’s Indian mascot. It asked superintendent Marvin Wade to meet with district staff members and return with recommendations, though it did not set any timeline for doing so. District spokeswoman Michelle Jones said she did not expect to see the issue in at least the next few meeting agendas.
The school had planned to implement a secondary mascot, a wolf, as its physical mascot at sporting events, but it has not yet done so.
“Fighting the Native mascot issue is about telling our story rather than letting other people define us,” Fryberg said. “It’s about telling the more powerful story, and it’s really an acceptance both among ourselves and among society that we don’t deserve to be put at the level of a bear or a husky or any other mascot, that we are human beings who deserve to be treated as such.”
Fryberg said stereotypes negatively affect Native people, especially children. She pointed to studies where Native-identifying high schoolers and college students were exposed to images of Disney’s version of Pocahontas, sports teams’ mascots and general negative stereotypes (lower high school graduation rates, high poverty rates, etc.).
The study showed that all three lowered their sense of self worth and lowered their perception they could achieve goals. For the younger students, the images of Native Americans lowered those characteristics even more than the exposure to negative stereotypes.
Fryberg said Native Americans also are impacted by their “invisibility” or lack of representation in contemporary media. She said that makes it is easier for people to dismiss Native problems today and not acknowledge the positive efforts Native American leaders have made to support their communities.
She said people often see Native Americans framed only in historical settings, and most school curriculums only refer to Native Americans in a pre-1900s context.
Fryberg said proponents of keeping the mascots often claim they are honoring the bravery and tradition of Native Americans. She said this view helps promote a romanticized view that the relationship between Native Americans and settlers have always been positive, when it has been steeped in genocide and discrimination.
“I want to hold up the fact that this is the narrative they want people to believe, that it’s about honoring,” Fryberg said, “but when you look at the people who most cling to these representations, it’s actually because of their own whiteness and not about Native people. The more they feel better about their whiteness because of these representations, the less likely they are to support policies that benefit Native people.”
Fryberg said the burden to change these attitudes and ultimately mascots is not just the job of Native Americans but society as a whole. She said recent mass pushes for social change have challenged people’s views. For example, after advertisers threatened to pull their sponsorships, the former Washington Redskins changed their name to the Washington Football Team this summer, even after owner Dan Snyder had previously said he would never change it. The team eventually plans to pick a new mascot.
“Social issues now have led to the idea that racism is not just about ideas in individuals’ minds,” Fryberg said. “It’s about systems that are set up to contribute to undermining the future possibilities of people of color in this country. And on this day, Indigenous Peoples Day, it’s about recognizing that, but also recognizing that we continue to fight and that we will force the world to see us the way we want to be seen.”