A Riley County judge has granted a two-month court hearing delay for a Manhattan man accused of murdering his ex-wife.
Kamhahl Bobian, 27, had a probation hearing Wednesday morning in Riley County District Court. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, Shanell Bobian, and violation of a protection order.
Bobian, who remains confined in Riley County Jail, appeared in person for his hearing. His defense attorney, Brenda Jordan, asked Judge Kendra Lewison for a two-month delay in the hearing so her legal staff could prepare more information relating to the case. Jordan told The Mercury she has “extra details to sort through” before the next hearing.
Judge Lewison granted the extension. Bobian will next appear in Riley County court in-person at 9 a.m. June 29. His bond is set at $1 million.
The alleged incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 25 at 417 S. 12th St. in Manhattan. Two police officers responded to the address for a welfare check, and ultimately issued an “attempt-to-locate” bulletin to other law enforcement agencies. Topeka Police found Bobian on I-70 in Topeka, walking away from a vehicle that was involved in an accident.
While police interviewed Bobian, a resident simultaneously approached law enforcement officers elsewhere to tell them about some suspicious activity in the 5400 block of Moody Road in Pottawatomie County. When officers responded to the scene, they found the body of a woman identified as Shanell Bobian.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers noticed a blood trail leading from the front of the house that appeared to have been caused by a pulling or dragging motion.
The document, which was heavily redacted, did not say how Shanell Bobian was killed.