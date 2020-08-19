Pottawatomie County commissioners are doing a version of the Hokey-Pokey.
Two weeks ago they were advised by counsel to keep their noses out of the governor’s executive order 20-59 regarding COVID-19 mitigation procedures for reopening Kansas schools.
This week — after an attorney general’s opinion claiming the order to be unconstitutional — representatives of the county’s two private schools asked commissioners to stick their noses back in.
The problem, according to County Counselor John Watt, is the AG’s opinion addressed public schools but made only passing reference to private schools in a footnote to the opinion.
“I was disappointed the AG did not really address whether or not the governor’s order was applicable to private schools,” Watt told commissioners Monday. “So at this point, it’s back in your laps.”
Because of the vagueness of the AG’s opinion regarding private schools, representatives of St. Mary’s Academy in St. Marys, and Flint Hills Christian School in Blue Township asked commissioners to provide “cover” by opting out of the governor’s executive order for schools, as they did with a previous executive order mandating masks in public venues.
“We would very much appreciate ‘top cover’ (from the commission)...the capacity to make our own decisions on how to run our school,” said Matthew Childs, executive director of St. Mary’s Academy.
Francis Awerkamp, St. Marys, 61st District representative, said he had a letter from the principal of Flint Hills Christian School seeking similar support from the commission.
Awerkamp said both private schools had back-to-school safety plans in place prior to the governor’s mandate which, he said, was “very non-practical and difficult to work with.”
Watt said the AG’s opinion gives the commission authority to “opt out” of the governor’s executive order, but it must still meet the requirements of legislation passed this summer; that is, to hold a public hearing and to first consult with county health and medical officials.
That public meeting was to be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the EMS Training Center at Wamego.
Executive Order 20-59, issued July 20, requires all students, faculty, staff and vendors of K-12 schools (public and private) to wear masks; to maintain a 6-foot distance whenever possible; to sanitize their hands no less than once every hour; and to have their temperatures checked before entering the school building for the first time each day.
The governor’s legal counsel said counties and schools could not “opt out” of the executive order. The attorney general’s opinion dictates otherwise, according to Watt.
“You do have the statutory authority to opt out of the governor’s mandate,” he said, noting, however, that public schools are not bound by the mandate.
If the commission chooses to opt out of the governor’s latest executive order, it could do so for all schools in the county or just the two private schools, according to Watt. The AG’s opinion, he said, gives school boards of public schools the option to be more or less restrictive than the governor’s mandate.
Also, the commission may decide whether or not to hear public comments at Wednesday’s meeting, available to the public via ZOOM.
In early June, Pott County was among numerous Kansas counties to opt out of the governor’s executive order requiring masks in public places. Commissioner Pat Weixelman wondered why that decision doesn’t apply to order 20-59 regarding COVID rules for schools.
“This whole thing is so totally far out-of-whack,” Weixelman said. “It’s just amazing that we’re constantly fighting this thing. We’ve made a decision, why can’t we just abide by that decision?”
Watt said the two executive orders require two separate actions by the commission.
In other business Monday:
• Watt noted the recent passing of John Keller, longtime county planner in the Planning & Zoning Department.
“I think everybody here is going to miss him personally and professionally,” Watt said. “The county generally will miss the expertise he had.”
• The commission heard an hour-long presentation of an employee classification and compensation study conducted by The Arnold Group, Wichita.
Phillip Hayes of The Arnold Group made recommendations regarding the county’s pay scale and methods for improving employee retention.
• Commissioners heard monthly updates from the following department heads: Robin Knoblauch, appraiser; Jennifer Merrow, emergency management; Jared Barnes, fire supervisor; Hal Bumgarner, Emergency Medical Services director; and Scott Schwinn, sanitarian and landfill director.