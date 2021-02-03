A private developer who city officials are declining to name wants to build on the city parking lot south of Kite’s Bar and Grill in Aggieville.
The developer approached the city unsolicited about the idea, but deputy city manager Jason Hilgers told The Mercury that the city has considered redevelopment at that location “for years.”
Manhattan city commissioners indicated support for asking other developers for proposals, but they didn’t commit to selling the land. The 0.87-acre lot in question has 100 parking spaces at the northwest corner of 12th Street and Laramie Street.
Hilgers presented an update Tuesday on projects in the Aggieville district; commissioners took no formal action.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she felt like Hilgers was talking in code and asked him to elaborate on the proposed plans. He declined, saying the developer wishes to keep the proposal private at this time.
Mayor Wynn Butler said that made sense.
“So I think it’s worth getting the (request for proposal) RFP,” Butler said. “And I understand you can’t give us the details because it’s a private developer and he doesn’t want that out on the table if he’s going to have to compete with other people doing it.”
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook agreed that the RFP is the way to proceed.
“Commissioner Reddi talked about code — these type of things are the reason the public thinks there isn’t enough transparency, right?” he said. “But an RFP is how you get to transparency; it is the vehicle.”
Reddi said she did not want to dedicate any city funding to this project. In addition, Reddi and Butler said they did not want another parking garage going on the site. Morse said she did not want a hotel going there either.
The city is currently building a $13.8 million, 450-stall parking garage south of Rally House. Construction workers also are building a Courtyard by Marriott at the corner of Bluemont Avenue and 12th Street.
Hilgers said officials haven’t determined a timeline for the RFP.
In other Aggieville matters, Hilgers said the city can look at other places for the new Riley County Police Department substation. Last week, the new Riley County commissioners rejected the substation going in the new Aggieville parking garage.