With inspiration from the tallgrass prairie, a new play area has grown at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.
The Prairie Playscape opened to the public this weekend and includes a variety of activities to teach kids about the land they live on, how food gets to their kitchen and the history of the region. Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation director Lesley White said it’s important to educate youth on how to care for and preserve the tallgrass prairie.
“If we lose this region, there’s no getting it back,” she said. “Coming here, we hope you find that value in it and that you understand the importance of it.”
The $1.5 million project, funded by donors and grants from the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation, has been in the works for about three years and is the biggest project to date for the foundation.
It has a “limb bender” indoor playplace for kids and a soft play area for smaller younger kids, both of which are inspired by grasslands. It also has a sort of model town that teaches visitors about the steps behind how food gets from the farm to their table. Another area has interactive activities to learn about ranching in the Flint Hills, and yet another gives kids the chance to build a native stone wall.
White said that activity held a special place for her because she lives in Alma, which is on the Native Stone Scenic Byway.
“It just makes me feel that’s out my back door,” she said.
White said some of the activities in the area can show kids how much work it takes to make sure they have food to eat.
“We’re hope you understand a hamburger doesn’t magically appear on your plate,” she said. “It took a rancher to raise it and go through that humongous process.”
While the activities are geared toward children, White said she hopes people of all ages will learn more about the Flint Hills and the people and creatures that live on it.
“We want something that you can bring a 1-year-old to learn and explore but we also want adults to be able to come in here and engage and learn something new,” she said.