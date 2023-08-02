City officials on Tuesday voted to hand over operations of the local animal shelter to a private entity.
Manhattan City commissioners unanimously authorized city staff members to begin negotiations with Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, a private nonprofit shelter out of Ottawa, to run T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, which is the city’s animal shelter.
The negotiations will allow officials to work out details before the commission votes to contract the city’s animal shelter to Prairie Paws.
City manager Ron Fehr said one benefit of contracting the shelter would be a decrease in costs for the city, though they didn’t have numbers.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said Prairie Paws also could offer new programs such as trap, neuter and return services.
Animal control officers would continue to work under the city’s purview, and the shelter work would be contracted out, according to city documents.
The city first began discussing the animal shelter in January, when staff members said they were having trouble recruiting and retaining employees, as well as keeping up with animal intake and management of pet licenses. Commissioners agreed to review policies and procedures. They also discussed the possibility of transferring employment of animal control officers to the Riley County Police Department.
In June, the city government put out a request for proposals for animal shelter operations, which resulted in one submission from Prairie Paws. The selection committee recommended going forward.