T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter is at 605 Levee Drive in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

City officials on Tuesday voted to hand over operations of the local animal shelter to a private entity.

Manhattan City commissioners unanimously authorized city staff members to begin negotiations with Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, a private nonprofit shelter out of Ottawa, to run T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, which is the city’s animal shelter.