After some discussion at Monday’s meeting, Pottawatomie County commissioners agreed on the allocation of federal funds for coronavirus relief.
Andrea Umscheid, county operations officer, requested action in several areas involving American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Earning the most controversy was an allocation for planning a regional storm water detention pond.
Commissioner Dee McKee was in favor of it. “I think we should plan the whole thing at once, detention ponds and drainage,” she said. “Not saying build it, but plan it.”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman was not in favor of the $1.5 million price tag. “My thinking, we throw a half million at this thing,” he said. “That will give you a year to get everything laid out and taken care of.”
McKee agreed. “I’m flexible on how much,” she said. “But not to do it as a unit is wrong.”
After considerable discussion, the commission agreed to allocate $500,000.
They also agreed on funding for a washer/dryer at the Wamego EMS station and a training mannequin for EMS.
An additional allocation of $100,000 for employee bonuses was tabled. Umscheid explained the bonus was $750 per employee who worked full time through the pandemic crisis. A sticking point was whether the bonus would be paid through the general fund or payroll. This will be brought back to the commission next week.
Umscheid also recapped previously obligated funding — $100,000 for the health department; $500,000 to support staff isolation and quarantine, and $5,000 for truck drive sign-on bonuses.
Contracts approved
The commission approved design service contracts for a box structure on Old Farm Road and paving of Salzer Road.
Weixelman initially opposed both contracts, because he wanted more information on what they would look like. After further discussion on the Salzer Road project, he joined the other commissioners in approving that contract.
On a related issue, officials said the county still need a property’s right of way for the Salzer Road project. McKee moved to prepare the needed condemnation, but County Counselor John Watt told her a resolution will be needed with legal descriptions. He will bring that to the next meeting.