Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee county commissioners took a tentative step toward repairing the Belvue Bridge on Monday.
Pott County commissioners voted 2-1 to proceed with engineering for the less expensive of two options for replacing the bridge deck.
Engineering cost is estimated at $200,000. Engineering for the more expensive option was estimated at $300,000.
Wabaunsee County commissioners took no formal action, but indicated they would approve the measure once county counselors presented a formal agreement.
The commissions have been debating two options for replacing the deck of the 65-year-old bridge across the Kansas River, connecting the two counties just east of Belvue.
Both options would add a new concrete deck maintaining the current 24-foot roadway. Both options also would increase legal load ratings allowing postings to be removed.
The less expensive option, estimated at $7.5 million, rehabilitates the two deteriorated structural steel girders, while the other option, estimated at $11.4 million, replaces the two existing steel girders and adds a third girder to the existing substructure.
The concrete piers supporting the structure are in good condition, according to the engineering firm which developed the options.
While both commissions endorsed moving forward with the engineering, both boards had dissension.
Commissioner Dee McKee said she couldn’t justify Pott County paying the bulk of the cost of a project which serves relatively few people in the county.
Wabaunsee County Commissioner Jim Suber said it was foolish to spend $7.5 million for a bridge deck with a 40-year lifespan, when an additional $4 million investment would increase that lifespan to an estimated 100 years.
“You can’t buy a 100-year bridge for that price ($11 million),” Suber said. “I ain’t gonna vote for that lousy 40-year bridge. It was a piece of crap to begin with and now you want to continue the misery another 40 years. You’re just not getting any bang for your buck with a 40-year bridge.”
Pott County Commissioner Pat Weixelman said he was willing to consider the more expensive option if Wabaunsee County would pay 50% of the additional cost.
“I wouldn’t mind looking at the other option, but I’m not willing to throw in another four or five million if you’re not willing to kick in a little more,” Weixelman said, describing his exchange with Suber as a disagreement between “a couple of stubborn old men.”
Wabaunsee County commissioners expressed no interest in boosting their cost-share above the formula recommended by the state.
Unless agreed to otherwise, the cost-share for infrastructure joining two counties is based on assessed valuation, according to state statute.
Current valuations would leave Pott County with 88% and Wabaunsee County with 12% of the cost, said Administrator Chad Kinsley.
Pott County Commissioner Greg Riat felt the $7.5 million option was a good solution and said he was ready to proceed, “especially knowing the bridge is deteriorating rapidly.”
Commissioners Rodney Allen and Joel Fager of Wabaunsee County agreed.
“If the $7.5 million option works for you, it works for us,” Fager said.
In the past 16 years, the sufficiency rating of the Belvue Bridge has fallen from 50.7 in 2003 to 33.9 in 2019, according to biannual bridge inspection results.
The bridge’s condition rating fell from “fair” to “poor” for the first time last year, with recommendations to replace the deck, remove drift and repair steel beneath the deck.
Public Works Director Peter Clark said the bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 26-30, for debris clean-up and asphalt patching.
Even with the patching, however, the bridge is nearing the end of its useful life unless the deck is replaced soon, he said.
If engineering is started soon, the project could be ready to go to bid in late 2021, Clark said.