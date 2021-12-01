Pottawatomie County government employees will receive a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2022.
Along with the COLA, those employees still on staff who worked during the COVID-19 shutdown will receive a $600 one-time bonus.
The decision came Monday after a long discussion that spanned several Pottawatomie County Commission meetings.
The adjustment will come from the general fund while the one-time bonus comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Commissioners had considerable debate on how much should be funded in each area – or even if the bonus should be funded at all.
County administrators originally proposed a 1.2% COLA and a $750 bonus.
Commissioner Greg Riat noted he had a phone call that wasn’t really in favor of the bonus. “Employees showed up, they got paid,” the caller said, according to Riat. He also was more in favor of putting more money toward COLA than a bonus.
“I’d rather get COLA up to 2.5% or 3%, especially if it helps recruiting and retention of employees,” Riat said. “It’s better for everybody.”
Commissioner Dee McKee was on the opposite side, citing concerns about the county having to continue to fund COLA and the ability of county residents and businesses to keep paying it.
“Everyone in government can lock it in,” she said. “But businesses, residents, can’t. Eventually they can’t pay taxes. I believe the $750 is the thing to do. The rest comes back not knowing the future. Can we sustain it?”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman sided with McKee. “I agree with Dee,” he said. “It’s fixed. We’re not going to take it back next year.”
Weixelman was also strongly in favor of the bonus. “We had these people coming in and doing their job when everybody else was sitting at home and getting paid,” he said. “I think they’re entitled to it.
“But,” he went on, “I’m tired of all this payroll crap going up and down. Before we leave today, let’s get this straightened out and get it done. That’s the way it’s going to be as far as I’m concerned.”
The eventual compromise vote was unanimous in favor of the 3% COLA, which is estimated to cost the county $148,000 more than the budgeted 1.2% and the $600 bonus. Weixelman also added a stipulation that no more than 2.5% of COLA will be awarded next year, and it could be less.
As part of the same discussion, allocation of ARPA funds, the commission also agreed to set aside $10,000 for the purchase of personal protective equipment when it was needed.
Public works
Lance Forge, public works director, had several items for the commission.
First, he noted a motor grader had been sold for $58,500.
He also told commissioners he having a conference call with Greg Maddox, a designer with Finney & Turnipseed engineers, regarding plans for the Belvue Bridge.
“We’re wrapping up plans and hope to advertise bids this month with a potential bid opening in January,” he said.
He noted there was a possibility of delaying the project a year and reapplying for grant funds, but that could have complications.
“I agree the bridge could last another year, 18 months,” he said. “But there’s always a concern going over a winter. A lot of pot hole patching could pop out. An 18 month delay would have two winters and a harvest season.”
Pawnee contract
The commissioners unanimously approved signing a contract with Pawnee Mental Health for $119,900 for 2022.
Riat noted he’d like to have the sheriff come in on a discussion about Pawnee next summer during budget season.
KAC delegate
McKee was reelected as the county’s delegate to the Kansas Association of Counties.