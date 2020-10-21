Should Pottawatomie County be in the water business?
Two commissioners posed that question Monday after reviewing options to keep the Timber Creek Water District viable, both financially and operationally.
Commissioners asked staff members to set up a meeting with Rural Water District 1 to discuss alternatives, including taking over service to the county-owned Timber Creek Water District in the southwest portion of the county.
Commissioners said getting out of the water business should be added to the list of options presented by Peter Clark, public works director.
“I’ve always said the county doesn’t need to be in the water business,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “Should that be another alternative?” he asked, suggesting that a dialog be opened with RWD 1.
“I’m like Pat,” said Commissioner Greg Riat. “I question why we’re in the water business, especially since we’re surrounded by Rural Water Districts.”
Commissioner Dee McKee, who represents the estimated 295 customers in the Timber Creek Water District, said any discussions with RWD 1 should include representatives of the homeowners’ associations.
“Those people ought to have an input,” McKee said. “If they’re just told what to do, based on their history, it’s going to be a lot more ugly than we want it to be.”
Rates in the water district have remained unchanged since 2004, and a rate increase of 26% would be necessary just to put the district on a break-even basis, Clark told commissioners.
However, Clark and Kyle Minton, utility operator, recommended an average increase of 45% to not only bring rates in line, but to finance adding a third well and a water main project to loop the end of Coachman Road.
With only two wells, the district would be in jeopardy of a water shortage if one well should fail during a peak demand period, Clark said.
Commissioners hope to meet with the board of RWD 1 within the next few weeks and then continue discussions on alternatives for the Timber Creek Water District.
In other business Monday:
• A proposed agreement for sheltering stray dogs and cats in the county was proposed by Eddie Eastes, director of parks and recreation for the city of Manhattan, and Deb Watkins, director of the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.
The agreement proposes to charge the county $80 per dog or cat brought to the shelter by a designated county representative.
“We need a clearer understanding of the services being requested and the services we’re providing,” Eastes told commissioners.
Previously, the county had a one-page agreement to pay $10,000 annually to shelter stray animals, but specifics of the services were unclear, Eastes said.
Commissioners were amenable to the proposed agreement, which they hope to ratify after further review.
“I do like the idea that we pay what we owe and not just throw out $10,000,” Riat said. “I do think the per-animal charge is the way to go.”
• Leslie Campbell, health director, said the Pott County Justice Center was reopened Monday after being closed recently when several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The entire area has been cleaned and several employees remain on quarantine, Campbell said.
The health department is also on “modified quarantine” after several employees were exposed to the virus, Campbell said. Some health department employees are working from home and upcoming flu clinics are being rescheduled, she said.
Campbell reiterated the importance of wearing masks, hand washing, social distancing and avoiding large indoor gatherings.
• The commission authorized the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce to erect a Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn and connect to county power during the Christmas season.
Business owner Theresa Wege made the request and said an official lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 5.
• Appraiser Robin Knoblauch reported 70 property sales last month — lower than the previous four months, but on par with previous Septembers.
“We’re still selling,” she said. “We’re still growing. We’re still building.”