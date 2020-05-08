The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has identified the construction worker who died in an accidental fall at Rock Creek High School Thursday morning as a rural Manhattan man.
Sheriff Shane Jager said the man was Matthew Becker, 45.
The sheriffs office, Pottawatomie County EMS and Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of someone trapped in a hole at a construction site in the 9300 block of Flush Road in St. George at about 8 a.m.
Emergency responders found Becker dead at the scene after he had fallen into the 12-foot hole.
Construction crews had been working on a new baseball diamond at the school.