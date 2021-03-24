Pottawatomie County deputies have arrested two Manhattan men for an armed robbery at a Westmoreland convenience store on Monday.
Khovaun Raymond George, 21, and Donovan O’Connell, 19, are each charged with aggravated robbery.
Deputies arrested George in the 15000 block of Rock Creek Road on Monday night and O’Connell in the 100 block of East Poyntz Avenue on Tuesday.
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at Short Stop, 101 South Highway 99, in Westmoreland at 5:50 a.m. Monday.
Witnesses reported that a man had entered the store with a firearm and pointed it at the clerk while demanding money. He left the store with an undetermined amount of money and miscellaneous merchandise.
Officials did not report any injuries from the incident.
The man then allegedly left the scene with another person in a blue passenger vehicle with distinct features, including a black painted roof and hood, a missing front bumper, custom wheels and a wing on the vehicle’s rear. The sheriff’s office has since seized the car.
Officials said detectives continue to investigate the incident and additional charges may be filed against the men.
O’Connell and George are confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail.
The Kansas Highway Patrol and Riley County Police Department helped with investigation efforts.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with further information about the incident contact Detective Rob Gordon at 785-457-3353 or leave an online tip using the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.