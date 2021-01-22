Pottawatomie County commissioners Pat Weixelman and Dee McKee said Thursday Manhattan has not kept the county updated on a new maintenance facility the city is building. They want improved communication with the city government moving forward.
Manhattan mayor Wynn Butler said he was surprised the Pottawatomie County commissioners hadn’t heard about the project, but he said the city can fix the problem with a “coordination meeting” with county staff members once a month. The issue emerged during a joint meeting Thursday between Pottawtomie County, Riley County and Manhattan officials; they typically meet monthly.
Butler’s proposed meeting would be in addition to that one.
The new maintenance building will go in at 1201 Levee Drive, which is on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan.
McKee brought up concerns about increased traffic in the area and asked what the city is doing with this project.
City public works director Rob Ott said the city elaborated on those plans at a March 2, 2018, meeting on the U.S. 24 corridor plan.
Ott said McKee attended that meeting, but McKee said she couldn’t remember.
Ott said with the creation of the new facility, there will be a slight increase in traffic.
Schwab & Eaton Engineering put together a traffic impact study that recommended improving the intersection, adding a traffic signal as well as east and west bound turn lanes.
McKee also wanted to know if the study had factored in increased traffic as USD 383 is building a warehouse at 810 Levee Drive. The study integrated new traffic counts in 2020, Ott said to McKee, but he did not confirm if the study factored in traffic going to and from the USD 383 warehouse.
Weixelman spoke immediately after McKee and addressed Ott.
“If you’re referring back to 2018, and we haven’t had any correspondence between now and then on this project going forward, I feel like that is kind of inconsiderate of you to bring that up in that way that you did,” Weixelman said to Ott. “We have not seen any indication on what is going on in this place. And if you’re referring back to 2018 from the time when we were made known of it and haven’t had any input at all on the thing or being told about what’s going on until last week, ... I just don’t think that’s a real neighborly thing to be doing.”
Ott said Weixelman should call Peter Clark, former public works director, because Ott and Clark had been speaking during monthly meetings. Weixelman said Clark stopped working for the county in December. Ott said this was the only person he spoke to in Pottawatomie County about the project.
“I understand that,” Ott said to Weixelman. “But he’s been around ‘til when? December of 2020, correct?”
Weixelman said that is right.
“But at the same time, you’re talking about annexing a portion of Pottawatomie County, and we haven’t heard anything about it,” he said to Ott.
Weixelman said he thinks the traffic will significantly impact the area. He requested Ott and the city inform him of any news on the project moving forward.
“Just being neighborly and doing the right thing,” he said, “If you could keep us abreast of some of these things that are happening in our county through the city of Manhattan, I would really appreciate it just instead of a week before something happens, ‘Oh yeah, we’re putting a building out there.’”
Manhattan city commissioners in December signaled the go-ahead for this $14.6 million project. Ott said the city will discuss annexation and zoning with the Manhattan city commissioners in February.