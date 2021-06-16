Pottawatomie County will have less land zoned for agriculture as a result of three requests approved by commissioners on Monday.
Leon Borck and David Nelson requested changing the zoning of a property at the intersection of Harvest Road and Lake Elbo Road from A1 (Agriculture) to R2 (two- and three-family residential) to allow for a potential housing development.
They also requested another of their properties, a 110-acre property at the corner of Junietta Road and Moody Road, be rezoned from an A1 to an R2 to allow for 300 to 400 houses.
There were several topics brought up as a result of the rezoning requests.
Commissioner Dee McKee said she would like to look into what it would take to possibly change the name of Moody Road to Excel Road, as it runs into Excel and would eliminate confusion for first responders in an emergency event.
A motion to look into a potential name change passed 2-1, with Commission Chair Greg Riat opposed, stating he wasn’t in favor of changing road names.
“We’ve never talked about this before,” Riat said. “There’s so much more here to look at and try to figure out what’s going on.”
Another rezoning debate involved entrance points into the proposed development as well as future traffic congestion.
The development would need three to four entrance points, said County Planner Stephan Metzger.
In response to a possible increase in traffic on Green Valley Road, Metzger said a traffic study would take place to determine the impact of the potential development.
“Green Valley … when this is finished will be three laned everywhere except that bridge,” he said, adding that the three-lane road should be able to handle the proposed increase in traffic.
Riat said the area is the perfect place for a housing development, but he still didn’t feel like there was a solution for how to make all the traffic flow more efficiently.
Metzger said that the Transportation and Thoroughfare Plan will help the county plan for that traffic flow.
Commissioners approved both of the rezoning requests.
Additionally, they approved rezoning a one-acre tract of land on Dempsey Road and Highway 24 from R2 to CH (Commercial Highway) allowing for two future businesses.
Road vacation
Commissioners approved a request to vacate a road at the intersection of Carnahan Road and Highway 13.
Zoning Administrator Gregg Webster said the right-of-way on all sides of the road were owned by the landowners.
Landowner and petitioner Bernard Irvine said he planned to install a new pasture fence along his property and wanted to be able to extend it around the road in order to keep his cattle contained.
Public works
The county approved the purchase of a new John Deere Motor Grader from Murphy Tractor, at a cost of $291,950.
A seven-year warranty is included with the cost of the grader, and the county will receive the new machine within 30 to 40 days.
Sanitation/landfill
In the month of May, the county issued 12 health permits, bringing the yearly total to 56.
The transfer station has brought in $326,831.35 to date.
County Sanitarian Scott Schwinn announced that during the county’s tire and refrigeration appliance amnesty, officials collected 4,325 passenger tires along with 87 refrigeration appliances.