The Belvue Bridge is back on the radar of the Pottawatomie County Commission.
Commissioners reached a two-thirds consensus Monday to ask their counterparts in Wabaunsee County to collaborate on an engineering study to determine the cost of replacing the deck and repairing deteriorating steel beneath it.
Both commissions are scheduled to discuss the issue by teleconference April 6.
“There are people who would like to see a solution to this thing,” said Commissioner Greg Riat. “We’ve been talking about this for 23 years. Hell, my kid’s not that old.
“I think there is interest now, and I just want to know how much it’s going to cost to make this bridge as good as it can be,” Riat said, adding that the study should include the cost of increasing the weight limit of the bridge.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman agreed with Riat’s premise, but Commissioner Dee McKee said she did not support a study of the Belvue Bridge without including the so-called Junietta/Marlatt Extension and the proposed bridge over the Blue River in the southwest part of the county.
“Interest depends on where you’re standing sometimes,” McKee said.
Built in 1955, the Belvue Bridge spans the Kansas River, connecting Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties just east of Belvue.
In the past 16 years, the bridge’s sufficiency rating has fallen from 50.7 in 2003 to 33.9 in 2019, according to biannual bridge inspection results. The bridge’s condition rating fell from “fair” to “poor” for the first time last year, with recommendations to replace the deck, remove drift and repair steel beneath the deck.
“The bridge is literally on its last legs at this time,” Public Works Director Peter Clark told commissioners.
A 2016 inspection by the Topeka engineering firm of Finney & Turnipseed showed “severe delamination and chloride contamination,” giving the deck only two to three years of usable life if nothing is done.
Clark offered a rough estimate of $3 million to replace the deck and repair the rusting steel beneath it.
“I have very little information to go on except the length of the bridge and the amount of concrete and rebar required,” he said.
If the two commissions can reach agreement on an engineering study soon, Clark estimates construction could begin within 18-24 months.
In other business Monday, the commission:
- Rejected all bids on a new backhoe for the landfill, questioning whether bidders were quoting the same machine specifications.
“Speaking from my standpoint, the CAT is by far the superior machine,” said Sanitarian Scott Schwinn.
Schwinn, along with Dustin Newman, assistant public works director, recommended purchasing the Caterpillar 420F2 even though it was priced at $94,875 — about $4,000 higher than two other bids.
Riat felt the Caterpillar dealer bid a higher-level machine and noted that the other two bidders were in-county equipment dealers.
“My problem is we put out bids for certain specifications and one company did not follow those specifications,” Riat said. “And I do think it’s worth something to stay in-county. They pay taxes and they employ people and that should be taken under consideration.”
Riat acknowledged later, however, that there is a Caterpillar manufacturing facility in the county.
Clark said his department will prepare specs for rebidding, but added, “I think we did the best we could to get as close as possible to bidding three similar machines.”
“I respectfully disagree,” Riat said. “Let’s compare apples to apples and if you still think the CAT’s the best way to go, that’s what we’ll do.”
- Approved an increase of $3.32 in the monthly residential sewer rate in the Blue Township Sewer District.
The increase covers the added cost from a recent rate increase by the city of Manhattan to treat waste from the sewer district.
“We’re not charging any more from our side, we’re doing it so we’re not losing money,” said Administrator Chad Kinsley.
- Adopted a resolution specifying developers’ responsibilities for maintenance of water detention ponds in subdivisions.
Although the language specifying the amount of the letter-of-credit required by developers had been changed from the original $5,000 to “up to $7,000,” the commission adopted the resolution with the former amount.
“I find that really a hard point to swallow,” Weixelman said of the proposed change. “It doesn’t make any sense to me why we’ve got to change it for two thousand bucks.”
- Applauded first responders and area emergency personnel who have been meeting daily in the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Wamego regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just appreciate all the help and input from the first responders and everyone else,” Weixelman said. “I think we’ll get through this and continue to prosper like we have the last few years.”
Commissioners will continue attending daily briefings, but Kinsley asked if two could attend by teleconference due to the 10-person limit imposed by governments.
“We do want your input because it’s been valuable,” Kinsley said, “but we need to observe the 10-person rule just like we’ve been preaching to everyone else.”