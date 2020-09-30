Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee county commissioners are about $4 million apart on rehabilitating the Belvue Bridge.
Commissioners from the two counties meet Monday via Zoom and endorsed different options for the bridge, developed earlier this year by the engineering firm of Finney & Turnipseed.
The commissions will likely have to reach an accord soon, however, as the deck of the aging span may be on its last legs.
“If we put asphalt on the deck this October, I don’t think the bridge will last until December of 2021,” said Peter Clark, public works director for Pott County. Engineering and rehabilitation of the deck should begin soon if the bridge is to remain open, he noted.
Wabaunsee County commissioners endorsed the option with an estimated cost of $11.5 million since it would extend the bridge’s lifespan by at least a century.
Pott County commissioners, with other costly projects facing the county, endorsed the option estimated at $7.5 million, which would extend the life of the bridge by about 40 years.
Pott County, however, said it would endorse the $11.5 million option if Wabaunsee County Commissioners would agree to pick up 50% of the additional $4 million cost.
They wouldn’t.
“We’ll stick with our statutory obligation,” said Wabaunsee County Commissioner Rodney Allen.
When financing infrastructure which joins two counties, state statute dictates that funding be based on assessed valuation unless the counties agree otherwise.
The statutory cost-share for the Belvue Bridge is about 83% for Pott County and 17% for Wabaunsee.
“We’re all for having that bridge worked on, and I’m sure we’ll have as much financial struggle here as you will there,” Allen said.
The commissions began discussing rehabilitation of the bridge last week after Wabaunsee County learned its application for a federal BUILD grant to replace the structure had been denied.
Both options discussed Monday would add a new concrete deck maintaining the current 24-foot roadway. Both options also would increase legal load ratings allowing postings to be removed.
The least expensive option repairs the two deteriorated structural steel girders, while the other option uses three new girders to the existing substructure.
The concrete piers supporting the structure are in good condition, Clark said.
The two commissions did agree to seek a $900,000 cost-share grant through the Kansas Department of Transportation and, perhaps, reapply for a BUILD grant next summer.
The next step is to come to terms on a rehabilitation option and determine a method of financing.
Built in 1955, the Belvue Bridge spans the Kansas River, connecting Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties just east of Belvue.
In the past 16 years, the bridge’s sufficiency rating has fallen from 50.7 in 2003 to 33.9 in 2019, according to biannual bridge inspection results. The bridge’s condition rating fell from “fair” to “poor” for the first time last year, with recommendations to replace the deck, remove drift and repair steel beneath the deck.