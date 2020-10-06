Businesses received a $118,000 CARES boost from Pottawatomie County on Monday.
Commissioners voted unanimously to increase from $25,000 to $40,000 the recommended financial cap to businesses from Pott County’s allocation through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress earlier this year.
“If these businesses don’t stay in business in the coming years, they won’t be here to pay taxes,” said Commission Chairwoman Dee McKee. “It’s more important that they get it than us.”
Twenty businesses, all outside corporate city limits, requested a total of about $1.056 million from the county’s CARES allocation of $4.9 million. The requests were for loss of revenue, payroll, and cleaning and protective equipment due to COVID-19.
A committee of the Pott County Economic Development Corporation pared that request to $687,477, with a cap of $100,000 for three businesses impacted the most.
County officials recommended a cap of $25,000, reducing the total business allocation to $317,075. Twenty-five thousand is the highest business cap granted yet by any county in Kansas, according to Andrea Umscheid, the county’s operations officer.
“It’s a small business grant. It’s to help these small businesses cover expenses from COVID,” Umscheid said. Placing the cap too high leaves little room for flexibility in assisting businesses which may yet come forward, she added.
Administrator Chad Kinsley also noted that businesses had an opportunity to seek COVID assistance through the PPP (Payroll Protection Program) and CDBG (Community Development Block Grant).
Commissioners said they were prepared, if necessary, to reduce the county’s proposed expenditures of $1.5 million from the CARES Act to cover the increased allocation to businesses.
In other business Monday:
• Election Officer Nancy McCarter said she has plenty of poll workers to handle what she predicts will be a large turnout for the November 3 general election.
“We’re predicting an 80% turnout,” McCarter said. “If it’s not 80%, it’ll surprise me.”
McCarter said she has plenty of election workers and all polling locations in the county will be open.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “We have a waiting list of people wanting to work.”
Persons unwilling to visit the polls due to COVID may request a mail-in ballot, which will be sent Oct. 14. They can either return the ballot by mail or use a drop box at the County Office Building.
“If you’re still not comfortable, give me a call, and I’ll come pick your ballot up,” McCarter said.
There will be plenty of hand sanitizer at all polling locations, compliments of Anheuser-Busch. The St. Louis-based brewing company is producing and supplying hand sanitizer to counties throughout the country.
There are currently more than 16,500 registered voters in the county, according to McCarter. Voter registration closes Oct. 13, no exceptions, she said.
• The commission adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance of about $11.5 million in temporary notes, locking in an interest rate of 0.522956% — the low bid submitted last week by Commerce Bank.
“It’s been a while since I’ve seen anything that low,” said David Arteberry, bond counsel with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company. “It worked out real well. Hopefully, this is going to streamline things going forward.”
The move consolidates into one bond issuance seven current notes and two new temporary notes issued to finance infrastructure improvements for residential subdivisions.
• The commission approved the purchase of three new pickups at a total cost of $82,000, as proposed by Dustin Newman, assistant public works director.
The commission tabled Newman’s requests to also purchase a new boom truck and a service truck, pending further information.
• Newman gave a progress update on replacement of the Shannon Creek Bridge. The north stone abutment of the bridge failed recently, forcing closure of the structure.
Newman said the bridge could reopen within the next three weeks after installing decking, guard rails and rip-rap.
“It looks like you’re doing a good job,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “You’ve got a lot done in the short time you’ve been out there. Tell your guys I said thank you.”
• The commission authorized Treasurer Lisa Wright to close her office from 8-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, for a routine audit by the Kansas Department of Motor Vehicles.
• The commission approved an Employee Assistance Program in which Pawnee Mental Health Services will provide certain counseling services for county employees and their families.
Cost of the service is $1 per month for each of the county’s 225 employees.
• The commission presented a certificate to Lance Forgy for 20 years of service in the county’s Public Works Department.