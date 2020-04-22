The Pottawatomie County Commission on Monday authorized the public works director to negotiate on the price of two new dump trucks.
Doonan Truck & Equipment, Hays, was the low bidder on two new dump trucks at a cost of $138,500 each, plus $15,000 each for added features, or a total of $307,000.
Commissioners authorized Public Works Director Peter Clark to purchase the trucks if he could negotiate the price down to $256,000 or less.
“I’d like to see $250,000 for two trucks,” said Commissioner Greg Riat.
Prior to authorizing the negotiation, Clark reviewed the total cost per mile of each of the county’s fleet of 13 dump trucks, based on criteria such as mileage, fuel usage, repairs, wages and insurance.
The average cost of ownership of a county dump truck is $2.35 per mile — slightly lower than the average cost of between $2.50 and $2.60 per mile for using a private hauler, said Clark.
“Our performance as a government entity is not too bad,” he said. “We’re relatively efficient.”
Clark also reviewed a proposal to solicit bids for road maintenance projects in the county’s 13 grader districts.
The bid process would allow private contractors to supplement county forces by bidding on projects such as ditch cleaning or culvert maintenance in the district of their choice and using specified equipment.
“I think this will allow us to get a lot of stuff done throughout the county,” Clark said, adding he hopes to have the bid process finalized by mid-May.
In other business Monday:
• Administrator Chad Kinsley said members of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) have recommended a two-week exit plan for county employees and facilities once the governor’s stay-at-home executive order for the coronavirus is lifted.
The stay-at-home order was extended recently from April 19 to May 3, and designates which public and private entities are deemed “essential” and allowed to stay open as the country tries to stem the spread of the virus.
After the stay-at-home order is lifted, the EOC recommends one week of continued rotation (one-day-on, one-day-off) for non-essential county employees, followed by one week of all employees returning to work.
County buildings would be reopened to the public following the second week of the exit strategy.
Commissioners were lukewarm to the proposal, but made no decision Monday.
“Why would we delay if we’re paying them?” asked Commission Chair Dee McKee. “I’m not in favor of waiting myself.”
“I have no problem with the battle plan, I’m just worried about the triggering device,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “What if the governor decides to wait until June? I don’t want to extend this any longer than we have to.”
The EOC comprises Kinsley and heads of county emergency departments who meet each weekday to review and keep the commission apprised on the virus. Weixelman normally attends the meetings as well.
• The commission, by a vote of 2-1, approved a letter of support for Wabaunsee County’s application for a federal BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant to fund replacement of the Belvue Bridge.
Wabaunsee County Commissioners said earlier this month they are seeking the grant to fund 90% or 100% of the estimated construction cost of $15.3 million to replace the bridge, which spans the Kansas River connecting the two counties just east of Belvue.
At the same joint meeting, both commissions agreed to seek engineering proposals to study options to improve the bridge, built in 1955.
McKee voted against the letter of support, saying there was no documentation on the potential cost to Pott County.
• Appraiser Lois Schlegel said COVID-19 has hampered work in her office, but that property valuations should be certified to the county clerk by June 1.
“If this (pandemic) would have blown up last October, we’d be in big trouble,” Schlegel said.
“All of our hearings have been by phone,” she went on. “We have not let anyone in, and no one has wanted to come in. The public has been very good about it.”
• Treasurer Lisa Wright reported motor vehicle revenue is down $160,619 since county offices were closed to the public March 23.
This includes revenue from driver’s license fees, state and county motor vehicle taxes, and sales tax on vehicles collected in her office.
Extensions of 60 days after the governor’s order has been lifted have been granted for license renewals, according to Wright, adding that she expects to “be bombarded” once county offices reopen.
• Jennifer Merrow, emergency management director, reported six positive cases of COVID-19 in Pott County, with five recovering.
She also will participate this week in a conference call with the Kansas Department of Emergency Management regarding federal assistance for hospitals, care homes and faith-based organizations.
Merrow said she would communicate with city and hospital officials in the county regarding the funding.
• EMS Director Hal Bumgarner said ambulance responses since mid-March are down by about 30% due to the stay-at-home order and the fact that “nobody wants to go to the hospital.”
The county’s decline in EMS responses mirrors a 28% decline statewide since March 1, Bumgarner said.