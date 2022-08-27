Pottawatomie County’s Child Care Task Force will host a free poverty simulation event on Sept. 20 at Wamego High School.
The simulation, conducted by K-State Research and Extension, will portray the realities of living paycheck to paycheck in today’s world facing challenges like being a single parent, having your significant other in jail and getting evicted from your apartment. Participants will then have to navigate different social service booths where they will have a limited amount of money and have to figure out how to spend it.
“We used to have a headstart program that went away several years ago,” said Erin Tynon, a family and consumer sciences agent for Pottawatomie County. “We’ve been focused on how we can provide opportunities for childcare for the low income and we feel like part of the beginning process of that is informing that poverty is a problem in Pottawatomie County.”
Tynon said she really hopes the event educates people about living in poverty.
“A lot of our childcare workers don’t make very much money and some of those could be considered in that poverty range having a full-time job,” she said.
Tynon anticipates it opens people’s eyes to what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and start a conversation about what people can do to raise the salaries.
“It might be frustrating when you see people say, ‘Oh well, they didn’t pay this. They should manage their money better,’ when they’re really trying to make these decisions every day about what bill they can pay,” Tynon said.
Following this event, Child Care Task Force will host an advocacy event for child care in Pottawatomie County in October.
The deadline to register for the poverty simulation is Sept. 6. Volunteers are welcomed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch and training being provided. Participants will be there from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To register, people can go online at pottawatomie.ksu.edu or call the office at 785-457-3319.