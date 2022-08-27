Pottawatomie County’s Child Care Task Force will host a free poverty simulation event on Sept. 20 at Wamego High School.

The simulation, conducted by K-State Research and Extension, will portray the realities of living paycheck to paycheck in today’s world facing challenges like being a single parent, having your significant other in jail and getting evicted from your apartment. Participants will then have to navigate different social service booths where they will have a limited amount of money and have to figure out how to spend it.