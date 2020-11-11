The speed limit on Pottawatomie County gravel roads will soon drop from 55 to 40 miles per hour.
The county commission authorized the countywide speed reduction Monday after hearing a plea to reduce the speed limit on Booth Creek Road south of Highway 16 near Olsburg.
Monday’s action was a reversal of a decision made four years ago this month, rejecting a proposal to reduce the speed on gravel roads countywide.
“In light of recent accidents and what I’ve heard these folks say today, I certainly don’t think this is a bad idea,” Commissioner Greg Riat said. “I think it’s time we give it a try.”
“I do too,” said Commissioner Dee McKee, who joined Riat in approving the speed reduction.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman voted against the measure, saying he first wanted more specifics on cost. He also questioned the effectiveness of the speed reduction without regular enforcement.
“It all boils down to the fact that people are going to drive what they want to drive,” Weixelman said. “Without enforcement that’s the way it is. ... period.”
Sheriff Shane Jager admitted that speed enforcement on gravel roads is difficult in a county with 862 square miles. The sheriff’s department, therefore, relies on the public to inform it of “problem areas,” so limited resources can be allocated more efficiently, he said.
Twenty-three people who live along Booth Creek Road signed a petition presented Monday seeking a reduction in the speed limit along the gravel roadway south of Highway 16 near Olsburg.
Recent growth in the nearby Oak Canyon Subdivision has increased traffic dramatically, according to residents. Excessive speed makes the narrow roadway hazardous and the dust “unbearable.”
“Our road is one of the most dangerous in Pottawatomie County,” said Irene Johnson, speaking for the petitioners. “It’s just gotten really hazardous.”
Two months ago, commissioners approved reducing the speed limit on a portion of Elm Slough Road after residents complained of excessive speed and dust.
The commission is expected to formally adopt a resolution next week authorizing the countywide speed reduction.
The reduced speed limit will take effect after 250 signs are installed at all access points to county gravel roads. The cost of the signs and in-house installation is estimated at between $50,000 and $60,000, according to Peter Clark, public works director.
In other business Monday:
• Commissioners approved an agreement with Finney & Turnipseed to design repair of the Belvue Bridge at a cost of $168,500.
The repair project, estimated at $7.5 million, will include replacement of the bridge deck and rehabilitation of the steel substructure, extending the life of the 65-year-old bridge another 40 years, engineers estimate.
• The commission approved a rate increase of 45% in the county-owned Timber Creek Water District. The increase will fund a third well and a water main loop, as well as bolstering the district’s reserve to handle future repairs.
The measure will increase the base water rate from $16 to $20 monthly. For the customer using 5,000 gallons monthly, the average bill will increase from $25 to about $34.43 monthly, according to figures provided by Clark and Kyle Minton, utility operator.
• The commission approved a payment of $118,800 as a first installment of funds received through a Community Development Block Grant for seven county businesses which qualified for expenses due to the coronavirus.
The initial allotment includes $31,697 to Blue Sky Hospitality; $12,620 to Hope Evangelical Church; $4,695 to Little Love Bugs; $14,087 to Pray, Inc.; $25,827 to Home of the Flint Hills; and $21,718 to Brilliant Beginnings.
The Kansas Department of Commerce has said Brilliant Beginnings didn’t qualify for the funds since the business changed hands September 30. The Pott County Economic Development Corporation, however, is challenging that decision, according to Debbie Werth, administrator of the grant.
A second business allotment totaling $13,200 is still pending, Werth said.
• The commission approved lease of a brush skid unit (tank and pump to fight grass fires) to Jeffrey Energy Center for $1 annually.
“They’re a great partner with us,” said Jared Barnes, fire supervisor, adding that Pott County no longer uses the unit. “We do lots of training out there.”
• Zoning Administrator Gregg Webster reported 19 building permits issued during October with a total cost of about $4.1 million.
Year-to-date, Webster’s office has issued 211 building permits, compared to 181 issued during the same 10-month period last year.
• Scott Schwinn, sanitarian and landfill transfer station supervisor, reported 1,341 tons of solid waste shipped and 171.85 tons of construction debris received during October.
Year-to-date, the transfer station has shipped 13,728 tons of solid waste, about 2,000 tons more than the same period last year, Schwinn said.