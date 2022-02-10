A petition to expand the Pottawatomie County Commission from three to five members worried county resident Steve Minton, who expressed those concerns during Monday’s meeting.
“Last week we learned of a possible petition that placed the question of five commissioners on the ballot,” Minton said. “This had occurred after the regular meeting had adjourned and the media was gone. In my humble opinion something of this enormity should have been discussed in the regular meeting. Will anyone here be updating us on the process of the petition?”
County counselor John Watt raised his hand. “I will be,” Watt said.
Watt explained his reason for not addressing the petition at the previous meeting. “With regard to the possible election to increase the number of commissioners, I did not address that in the regular meeting because I had not received final information from the (petition) circulator,” he said, “and I didn’t want to jump the gun.”
Later in the meeting, Watt confirmed that Doug Kern brought forward a petition to expand the Board of County Commissioners.
“The second document I gave you relates to a petition to expand commissioner districts from three to five,” Watt said. Watt said he met with Kern last week, and Kern presented a petition format with a question for an election. Watt confirmed that the election question is proper in form, and Kern can begin circulating his petition.
“He will have to get a lot of signatures on that petition,” Watt said. “But if he is able to do that, he will present that petition to the county clerk, and the county clerk will then go ahead and get that information to you and it will go to an election.”
Watt went on to explain that the county commissioners do not have a say in this process. “If there are enough signatures obtained, there will be an election,” he said. “That election will determine if the commission will expand or if it doesn’t. It’s all spelled out in the statutes. You sit and you wait to see what happens.”
Watt believes the petition circulator will have a lot of work to do. “It will involve a lot of leg work and a lot of signatures,” he said. “Best guess is it’s in excess of 900 signatures.”
Kern will need to collect signatures from 5% of the qualified electors in the county by Sept. 1 if it is to be on the ballot in November.