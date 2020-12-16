Pottawatomie County commissioners spent much of Monday’s meeting discussing tax-related issues with Caryn Tyson, chairman of the Senate Tax Committee in the Kansas Legislature.
Tyson, who represents the 12th Senate District in southeast Kansas, was accompanied by Francis Awerkamp, representative of the 61st District, which includes most of Pott County.
Following the discussion, the state officials accompanied Commission Chairman Dee McKee on a tour of points of interest in the county.
“We’ve got a burden on property taxpayers now,” Tyson told commissioners. “It’s crushing. Our tax structure is a mess.”
During the 2020 legislative session, Tyson said she proposed legislation that would have added transparency to property taxation and would have eliminated the state tax lid on municipalities.
The legislation, she said, went to conference committee and ultimately passed both houses, but Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed it.
A recent article ranked Kansas as the third-worst state in America to retire due to its tax structure, Tyson said.
“We need to come up with a formula that works, not just one that we’ve lived with over the years,” Tyson said.
Other topics discussed with the state senator included the “dark store theory,” the future of wind energy and power plants in Kansas, and the state of K-12 and secondary education.
In other business Monday:
• Leslie Campbell, health director, said Pott County was expected to receive an initial shipment of the coronavirus vaccine early this week, with the subsequent “booster” dose to arrive in 3-4 weeks.
Local hospital personnel will receive the vaccine first, with EMS personnel, other healthcare workers, and long-term care residents, to follow, Campbell said.
Following the initial allotment, the vaccine will roll out in 100-dose increments for older, more vulnerable members of the county population, she said.
It was also noted that Pott County, as of Friday, had the third lowest case rate (confirmed cases per 1,000 residents) in the state of Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
• Susan Snapp, director of GIS (Geographic Information Systems), said her department’s interactive web maps would not “go dark” due to the coming obsolescence of Flash Player software.
Snapp said her office has been researching a solution for about 18 months, and will soon be switching to a new software platform.
“There will be no change in anything,” Snapp told commissioners. “It should be seamless. No one should even notice.”
• Sanitarian Scott Schwinn said a county crew began cleanup Monday of an illegal dump site under the supervision of the KDHE.
The site on Black Jack Road was one of two county sites identified for cleanup — voluntarily or mandatory — under the KDHE’s illegal dump program.
The KDHE will reimburse the county up to $10,000 for the cleanup, according to Schwinn.
Schwinn also said the county had 1,414 tons of solid waste transferred from the landfill in November — the highest monthly total since at least 2008.
“We’re double where we were four years ago,” Schwinn said.
• The commission approved a contract with BG Consultants to complete engineering for an interceptor sewer along Green Valley Road north of Elbo Creek in the southwest portion of the county.
The total cost of engineering “shall not, in any way, exceed $110,000 without the county’s prior written approval,” according to terms of the contract.
• The commission approved a request to rezone from A-1 (agricultural) to CN (commercial neighborhood) a seven-acre tract about 600 feet south of U.S. Highway 24, on the east side of Appleyard Road.
The rezoning will allow the applicant, Taussig Landscape, to build a garden center at the site.
The planning commission, following a public hearing, recommended the rezoning by a vote of 6-1.
Although there was no protest petition filed, area residents expressed concerns that a retail establishment would increase traffic in the area, according to Gregg Webster, zoning administrator.