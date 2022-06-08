For several weeks now, the Pottawatomie County Commission has wrestled with a conditional use permit request from Mid-State Materials.
Mid-State Materials is requesting a permit for a rock quarry on six tracts of land approximately a half mile west of Wheaton Road. The tract is bounded by Reves Road to the north, Belleville Road to the south, and Clear Creek Road on the west.
According to some of the landowners, Dennis and Ireta Schwant, the proposed site for the rock quarry has been in the Schwant family since the 1930s.
At Monday’s meeting, the commission took time to once again listen to comments from the applicant and the public regarding the potential rock quarry. The Schwant family has owned the land for the proposed rock quarry for several generations and believe the quarry to be beneficial to the county. Surrounding neighbors question how the quarry may disrupt the surroundings.
Public comments from concerned neighbors were similar to those discussed at previous meetings. According to Stephan Metzger, county planner, 19 property owners live within 1,000 feet of the boundary of the tract. Travis Ross, Lawrence Ubel, Natalie Krohn and Matt Ubel once again let the commission know they are opposed to the quarry. Key concerns include dust, traffic and water contamination.
Lawrence Ubel encouraged the commissioners to add all the necessary conditions to the permit to protect the surrounding properties.
“My recommendation to you is to uphold the planning commission’s decision to deny the quarry,” he said. “Send this back to the planning commission. Let’s have some good discussion of what we want these quarries to look like. We need to take our time and get this right.”
Kara Titus, community relations manager with Kansas Gas Service, suggested the commissioners amend the application to include a condition to protect a natural gas transmission pipeline, which runs through the property.
“The safety of our customers, employees, and Pottawatomie County community is our highest priority,” Titus said. “We are confident that Mid-State Materials is aligned with us on this priority.”
She recommended adding a condition requiring the quarry to maintain a distance of at least 500 feet from the utility easement.
Megan Rush, watershed coordinator for the middle and lower Kansas River at Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams, spoke on the environmental impacts a rock quarry could have on water in the area.
“Quarry activity would change the natural formation of the landscape and therefore how water is naturally flowing,” she said. “Flooding is already a concern with this watershed. Further changing the landscape, the risk of erosion and flooding is only going to increase. No matter how great the reclaiming process is, quarries are mined for a considerable amount of time resulting in changing of the landscape and flow of the water.”
Rich Eckert, an attorney for Bettis Asphalt, addressed many of the questions and concerns that had been voiced in previous meetings. Eckert explained that Mid-States Materials, LLC is a company within the Bettis Asphalt family. Mid-States Materials is a Topeka-based company and is family owned. “We believe this is a good site. The rock is where the rock is,” Eckert said to commissioners. “You are growing. You have the demand for the materials that make up construction.”
Eckert explained that although the leased tract is 853 acres, most of the land is not suitable for mining. The company will mine in sections, and reclaim land responsibly as it goes. Mid-States Materials also spoke with Planning and Zoning and adjusted the haul route to exit north of the lot only a half mile off of Wheaton Road, eliminating any need for trucks to haul long distances on gravel roads.
In order to open the mine, the company is required to have permits with KDHE and the EPA and are submitted to regular inspections.
“The site is governed at all times by a storm water pollution prevention plan,” Eckert said. “I point that out because we have over 25 quarries in the state of Kansas. They are all subject to this. We are experts when it comes to storm water discharge.”
The property is inspected every 14 days, and water samples are taken once a month.
Mid-States Materials, LLC has been recognized for its commitment to responsible mining. The company’s Big Springs Quarry in Lawrence won three Governor’s Mined Land Reclamation Awards as well as a national award for the reclamation project. They also won a fourth Governor’s Mined Land Reclamation Award for The Plummer Creek Quarry.
“Reclamation is very important to us because it’s our good name,” Eckert said. “It’s our reputation. It’s so important we even have a mission statement.”
Eckert shared photos and videos of reclamation projects they have completed.
Due to time constraints, the Schwants did not speak publicly. However, Ireta Schwant presented the commissioners with written statements as to why the Schwant family feels the rock quarry would be beneficial.
Wilber Schwant commented outside the meeting.
“It seems as though in today’s culture, folks want to protest, which obviously is the case here with no real merit,” he said. “God put the rocks there on our land. The satellite located them. So let these guys, Mid-States Materials, bring them out of there and put to good use for all concerned.”
Dennis Schwant, who serves on the Pottawatomie County Conservation District Board of Supervisors as treasurer, feels strongly that the rock on the land is a valuable resource to the county. In a written statement, Dennis stated, “a quarry located in the idle of the county seems very logical and cost effective.” Dennis also expressed faith in Mid-States Materials, LLC for its responsibly mining practices.
Commission Chair Pat Weixelman suggested a meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 20 to hopefully come to a final decision on the permit. The applicant and the public will each get 15 minutes to speak.
“It’s time we get this thing on down the road and get it figured out,” Weixelman said.