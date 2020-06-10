Despite a COVID-19 shutdown throughout May, activity was brisk in most Pottawatomie County departments.
Environmental permits and building permits issued in May increased over the same period last year; the number of mortgages filed increased dramatically; and the amount of solid waste transferred from the landfill set an all-time record, department heads reported to county commissioners Monday.
“The virus didn’t affect my department,” Sanitarian Scott Schwinn told commissioners. “We’ve been very active. It’s been tough keeping up at times.”
The number of health permits issued in May, as well as facilities inspections and consultations, increased significantly over the same period last year, Schwinn said.
The county landfill transferred 1,526 tons of material in May — a record month for the facility, according to Schwinn. He attributed the record, in part, to a temporary closure of the Riley County Landfill.
In the Register of Deeds office, 195 mortgages were filed during May — up 78 or 67% from the 117 filed during May 2019, according to Registrar Betty Abitz.
Total indebtedness of last month’s mortgages was more than $40 million, nearly twice that of last May’s $22 million indebtedness, Abitz said.
“Our county is definitely moving and keeping busy,” Abitz said.
And building in the county hasn’t been slowed by the coronavirus.
There were 24 building permits issued last month, compared to 16 permits issued during May 2019, according to Gregg Webster, zoning administrator.
Year-to-date (through May), Webster’s office has issued 98 building permits, compared to 82 permits issued through the first five months of 2019.
In other business Monday:
• Appraiser Lois Schlegel reported the assessed value of property in the county increased from $672.6 million in 2019, to $710.6 million in 2020.
Assessed value of property is the baseline used by local governments to prepare annual budgets. As the assessed value of property increases, a lower property tax levy is required to generate an equal amount of revenue.
The assessed value of real property (real estate) in the county increased from $312.5 million to $325.9 million; utilities (state assessed), from $354.8 million to $379.8 million; and personal property, from $5.2 million to $4.9 million. The assessed value of oil remained constant at $11,903.
• The commission approved soliciting bids for replacement of a bridge over a tributary of French Creek on Overland Road.
Estimated cost of the bridge replacement is $328,000, according to Peter Clark, public works director.
Prior to approval, commissioners expressed disappointment in the condition of county roads and lack of progress on cleaning ditches.
Commissioners Pat Weixelman and Greg Riat both said they have been receiving complaints about road conditions, primarily about too much gravel on roadways.
“I think we’re terribly inefficient with ditches and gravel,” Riat told Clark. “We could be saving a lot of money.
“That’s your job,” Riat said when Clark suggested a meeting among commissioners and public works staffers. “You should be working with your staff to make that happen.”
“I haven’t seen evidence of a ditch being cleaned in this county for months,” Weixelman said. “We’re not grabbing the damn bull by the horns and doing it the way it ought to be done.”
The commission recently authorized the use of private contractors to assist backlogged county crews with cleaning ditches. Getting those contracts in place takes time, Clark said, adding that they should begin sometime this month.
“I do appreciate the feedback on the gravel roads,” Clark told commissioners. “We are committed to keep working on this until we get it right. I wish I could get it done faster, but we are trying.”
• Accepted a low bid of $249,997 from Mid-America Road Builders for the county’s 2020 chip seal project.
The project includes about nine miles of road improvements in various parts of the county.
• Judith Cremer, director of the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library, requested a Pott County stipend of $469,776 for fiscal year 2021.
The requested amount is $9,581 more than the amount approved for the current fiscal year.
• Sheriff Shane Jager sought the commission’s guidance on animal control for the county.
Jager said he is currently meeting with a Pott County resident with animal control training who is willing to work as a part-time employee or on a contractual basis.
Animal control is currently under the purview of the sheriff’s department, although deputies do not have specific training in the area, according to Jager.
Commissioners are expected to continue discussing the issue at a subsequent meeting.
• It was announced that the county’s application for a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce was unsuccessful.
There were 106 municipalities in Kansas who made application for the funding and 66 were successful, according to Dee McKee, commission chair.
The Pott County Economic Development Corporation applied for the grant, which was intended to assist businesses negatively impacted by the coronavirus.